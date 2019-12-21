Ghosts of Christmases past: What Christmas releases tell us about the season’s flavour

There is a certain topical phenomenon that grips writers in the Yuletide season. Besides listicles, that is, and bursts of autobiographic reminiscences. The latter are most likely the result of being lulled by eggnog or stronger alternatives into believing that we are more interesting than we really are. No, the now hoary festive tradition is an economic rant, particularly the invocation of Joel Waldfogel’s ‘The Deadweight Loss of Christmas,’ which argues that the most efficient Christmas gift is cash.

The deadweight theory is rubbish, as the discerning reader would agree. It goes against the spirit of compulsive giving, and the century and a half of product promotion that the festive season has inspired. But that’s not to say it is inaccurate. Published in 1993 and dredged up every year since, like a Grinch movie, Waldfogel’s paper says that since the choice of gift is made by “someone other than the final consumer”, the gift-giving leaves them “worse off” and that this whole exercise is a source of potential deadweight loss. According to the paper, the macro-economic equivalent of virgin soan papdi boxes, perplexing and impractical crockery, and drawing room fixtures ripped off from Bond villains was between $4bn and $13bn in 1992 in the US. There have been equivalent estimates in India as well, more incredulous ones in recent times. More on that later. Readers scrunching their eyebrows in disbelief or disapproval are not alone. In fact, they are in esteemed company. Practically Dickensian, one might say.

In 1843, the times they were a-changin’. Industry steamrolled comforting traditions and social harmony even as children worked in appalling conditions. When sloganeering and flyer thrusting fell flat, the only antidote to rabid modernity lay in resurrecting the appeal of an English Christmas. Also, Charles Dickens’ wife was big with their fifth child and he needed the money. Over a fevered six weeks, Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol, a story that crafted Christmas as we know it — a time for family, love and redemption. The first imprint of 6,000 copies, published on December 19, was sold out by Christmas Eve. The book has never been out of print since. At around the same time, Henry Cole imagined and produced the first Christmas card — a hand-coloured artwork showing a family gathering with the greeting “A Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year To You”.

Global industry

As Cole’s one-shilling card birthed a global industry that continues to layer cheese in every relationship, Dickens discovered, through the Dickensienest of his works, a cyclical market for books as gifts.

One needs only to squint one’s eyes and think ‘Christmas’ and ‘books’ and up pop half a dozen titles, including but not limited to Father Christmas and The Snowman by Raymond Briggs, Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, ‘The Night Before Christmas’by Clement Clarke Moore (a poem, but one that practically invented Santa), How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss. These are, however, originals. Not representative of the indefatigable Christmas literature industry that is kept churning by publishers like Mills & Boon.

Founded in 1908, this British publishing house conjures 120 new titles every month. Manuscripts from 1,500 authors worldwide feed an appetite for all shades of romance. Even 10 years ago, over 200 million M&B novels were sold worldwide every year. And come December every year, Christmas titles roll out on an editorial conveyor belt. This romance juggernaut thrives on predictability and the comfort of familiarity. Before they fixed on the formulaic romance, among M&B’s contributing authors were Jack London, P.G. Wodehouse and Hugh Walpole. Fascinating to imagine these authors getting on board the new bandwagon — with carefully calibrated sexual tension in the ‘Historical’, ‘Modern’, ‘Desire’ or ‘Dare’ imprints featuring Jeeves or written by an animal activist who signs his name ‘Wolf’.

Moving pictures

But enough of these clumsy book things. Poring over tiny print is a slow way to ruin the eyesight. Let’s hasten the process with our addictive, beautifully bevelled screens, those portals to an unending stream of moving images.

You could go back all the way to 1901 for the earliest surviving adaptation of A Christmas Carol, or zip forward to a Muppet version in 1992. You could breathe in the crisp, saccharine winter air in Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Story or The Bishop’s Wife. Pick up a mug of hot chocolate, and throw in marshmallows and some laughs with Home Alone or Elf. When it’s just you and a special someone, make an immediate left turn into romance. This genre is, unsurprisingly, the motherlode. If you’re a sucker for Love Actually, The Holiday, the charming While You Were Sleeping, you might even have considered dipping your toes in an arena dedicated to romance, like Hallmark Channel, a niche place for chaste love.

Turns out Hallmark is no niche player. It’s a beast. According to a profile in TheNew Yorker, in 1910, about 70 years after Henry Cole printed the first 1,000 Christmas cards, a teenager named Joyce Hall began peddling printed postcards. He saw potential in the business and took it up a notch or two or 100. In 1914, he set up a company with his older brothers. In 1917, they invented modern wrapping paper. After pioneering a new card display technique and partnering with Disney and Norman Rockwell, Hallmark turned to television in 1951, and turned it upside down, bagging 81 Emmys. Today, Hallmark Channel owns a cable network. This year alone, it produced 103 original movies, 40 of them Christmas-themed.

If you now need an antacid from shovelling in all those super-sweet romances, pick up a gun and rock out to Die Hard. One of the best action movies ever, it plucked Bruce Willis from a Moonlighting gig and stuck him front and centre in the identity of America. It also taught us the invaluable lesson that the threat of violence can save everything, even a failing marriage. It was picked up and replicated with gusto — including in more Die Hards, Lethal Weapon, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and even snuck into the Marvel universe with Iron Man 3, although it was released well after the Yuletide season. The explosive final act of the movie had so many Christmas references it convinced audiences it was meant for a much earlier release.

True horror

If that adrenaline dose isn’t enough, you can veer downwards into Christmas horror. Cue scratchy violin. Snuggle deep in your sheets and scream silently to Gremlins, Christmas Evil, Dead End, Black Christmas or the more contemporary chiller from Down Under, Better Watch Out. You’re looking now for something even more horrifying. Something more bleak, more cynical than Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa, or, to come full circle, the business of Christmas. If there’s one thing worse than wanton spending during the festive season, it is not spending in the festive season. Besides, we can’t seem to agree on recommendations from popular culture, so cue the Indian economy.

Diwali is in India, in economic terms, what Christmas is in the West. When the festive season buoys buying, we welcome it even when we know it is a temporary spike, hoping the market might correct itself in the cold light of a post-holiday Monday. This year, however, the economy flagged even in the festival season. Brick and mortar stores took the heaviest hit, with a 40% slump in sales and a 60% dip in footfalls. Average consumption, a number that has only ever risen, actually dipped. A horror story. But wait a second. What are we doing discussing economics in a conversation about wholesome Christmas reading?

With apologies to the reader for the sucker punch, it is unfair to not break the genre wall, to make merry in a bubble. Every festival must be a hearty celebration, but also make room for conversation about the shadow under which these celebrations take place. While we stock up on fruitcake and bone up on festive literature, we must also talk about the economy, the National Register of Citizens, and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Not doing so is to tacitly condone a ‘Let them eat cake’ approach to citizenship.

Truth is, there are no conversations exclusive to or barred from the festive season. In the spirit of this Yuletide, we must invoke the ghosts of our own inescapable past, our myopic present and inevitable future. If we don’t, we remain blind to the afflictions of others, and blind to our own shot at redemption.

The former journalist works as a consultant in fintech and crypto-economics.