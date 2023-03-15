Tulika Books’ ‘Gajapati Kulapati’ soon to enter the world of animation

March 15, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Everyone’s beloved elephant Gajapati is all set to tumble out of the printed page and kalabaloosh into the world of animation. Author Ashok Rajagopalan’s much loved and celebrated Gajapati Kulapati series whose rights have been acquired by Mukul Deora‘s organisation Lava Media, will soon be adapted into animated TV shows, games, apps and toys.

Mukul is the producer of the Oscar and BAFTA nominated White Tiger and is planning to bring Gajapati’s big sneezes, tummy rumbles and endearing activities to the screens. The acquisition comes at a time when Tulika Books, the original publisher of the coveted series, is celebrating 27 years of its existence in the field of children’s literature.

In all editions of the book, starting from Gajapati Kulapati (2010), Gajapati Kulapati Kalabalooosh! (2014),Gajapati Kulapati Gurrburrrrooom! (2016), Gajapati Kulapati Kalicha Kulicha (2020), Gajapati’s appeal lies in his innocence and kind heartedness which is conveyed through simple story lines and the elementary vehicle of repetitive onomatopoeic sounds, rhythms and emotive expressions.

Radhika Menon, publishing director of Tulika Books says that Gajapati is like a little child. So, children identify with him easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is a milestone is that this is the first contemporary picture book (which has been a best seller for so many years) that is being adapted into an animation series, “ elaborates Radhika.

“The move is significant for children’s publishing because it opens up a space. All this time it was books like Amar Chitra Katha and it was assumed that Indian children would respond to that. This, however, breaks out of that and I assume there will be more,“ affirms an optimistic Radhika.