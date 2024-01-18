From Iqbal to Chakbast, an address to Lord Ram through the centuries 

January 18, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Around a century ago, famous Urdu poet Mohammed Iqbal, who, wrote ‘Sare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan hamara’, called Ram Imam-e-Hind. The expression gained currency during the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi movement with votaries of the Ram Temple reminding the Muslim community of the august status Iqbal had for Ram. Of course, secular Muslims were not found lagging in this bid for appropriation of Ram. They too quoted Iqbal with convenience. Amid all this what is often forgotten is that Ram has been celebrated in many literary works for centuries. Though not as popular as Krishna with Raskhan, Ram’s has been an abiding presence in Urdu shairi or Hindi kavita (poetry) and modern English literature.

If Zafar Anjum reminded us of the greatness of Iqbal in his work, Iqbal: The Life of a Poet, Philosopher and Politician, it would have been incomplete without talking of the inclusive nature of the greatness of Ram by alluding to the expression ‘Imam-e-Hind’ which formed part of the nazm where he called Ram the spiritual leader of India. Iqbal wrote, ‘Labrez hai sharāb-e-haqīqat se jam-e-hind/Sab falsafi hain khitta-i-maghrib ke Ram-i-Hind/Yeh Hindiyon ke fikr-i-falak ras ka hai asar/Rifat men asman se bhi ooncha hai bam-i-Hind/ Is des men huey hain hazaron malak sarisht/Mashoor jinke dam se hai duniya mein nam-i-Hind/Hai Ram ke wujood Pe Hindostan ko naz/Ahle nazar samajhte hain usko imam-i-Hind!’. (The cup of Hind overflows with the wine of truth/Philosophers of the Western world are its devotees/The mysticism of her philosophers makes Hind’s star soar above all constellations/Thousands of angels have descended to proclaim Hind’s name before the world/And proud of his existence the discerning eye sees in Ram, a prophet).

Gandhi and Ram

On a little lower note flowed Akbar Allahabadi’s tryst with the soil of the land and the presence of Ram. Soon after Mahatma Gandhi assumed charge of the freedom movement after his arrival from South Africa, Akbar is reported to have stated, ‘Bhai Gandhi ka nihayat hi muqaddas kaam hai; Rampuri saath hai aur Ram hi ka naam hai’. (Gandhi’s work is extremely sincere; the Rampuris are with him, and Ram’s name prevails.)

Then we had Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, a freedom fighter and a noted Urdu poet who wrote, Sri Ram Chandar se Khitab (Address to Shri Ram Chandar). In this, the Maulana called Ram a symbol of a living Indian civilisation. Addressing the avatar of Vishnu, he wrote, ‘Na to naaquus se hai aur na asnaam se hai/Hind ki garmi-e-hungama tere naam se hai’. (Neither because of conch nor by its idols/The excitement and love thriving in India is by your name).

No discussion of Urdu poets’ fascination for Ram can be complete without a mention of Brij Narain Chakbast. His Ramayan ka Eik Scene is a masterclass in pure emotion, in the poet’s depiction of an obedient son leaving his mother’s house, taking nothing with him except blessings.

The persona

Talking of Ram’s mother, Kaushalya, Devdutt Pattanaik fills in details with admirable ease in his biography The Book of Ram. Beginning with the story of Dashrath and his three wives, he writes, “Dashrath had three wives but no children. So he conducted a yagna and invoked the gods who gave him a magic potion…In time the queens gave birth to four sons. Ram was the eldest, born to the chief queen Kaushalya, Bharat was second, born to Dashrath’s favourite queen, Kaikeyi, and Lakshmana and Shatrughna were twin sons of the third queen, Sumitra.”

Ram completed his early education under Rishi Vasishth. He was once asked to defend Rishi Vishwamitra’s hermitage from an attack by demons known as Rakshasas. Ram killed the demons. As a reward, the rishi taught him magical chants that turned mere arrows into powerful missiles. The rishi, we are informed by Pattanaik, took Ram to Mithila, the capital of Videha. Here he found Ahilya, wife of Gautam. Ahilya had been turned into a stone for being unfaithful to him. Ram stepped on the stone that was Ahilya who immediately came to life. Such was the purity of his character. Replete with such anecdotes, Pattanaik’s book is a primer for acquaintance with the persona of Ram. A Telugu prayer, recalled by Pattanaik, sums up the character beautifully. It says, “Sweeter than sugar, tastier than curd/ Sweeter indeed than honey is the name of Ram/Constant repetition of this sweet name/Gives one the taste of divine nectar/Therefore, chant the name of Ram constantly”.

Noted author Pavan K. Varma completes the picture with his book The Greatest Ode to Lord Ram: Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. Varma writes with characteristic flair, “Tulsidas spent the early years of his life in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Ram. He began to write Ramcharitmanas in 1574, on Ram Navami, the birth date of Ram. After writing the first three sections of the book, he wrote the other four in Kashi, for which he had to depart because of a dispute with one of the religious heads in Ayodhya…There are many stories of how Ram and Lakshman, and Hanuman, appeared before him and blessed him.” The noble spirit animating the story of Ram is like Chitrakoot, where Ram, Sita and Lakshman spent months of their 14-year banishment. “The lush forest around Chitrakoot,” Tulsi says, “is symbolic of the deep love in the midst of which Ram and Sita reside.”