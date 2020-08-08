From anklets to chains: Gitanjali Kolanad’s ‘Girl Made of Gold’ reviewed by Latha Anantharaman

An evocative novel set at a time when devadasis still ruled over art, pleasure and love

What happened to Kanaka? One morning, the young dasi who was supposed to appear in time for the first puja at the sanctum of the Shiva temple, bringing flowers, lamp and holy water for the offering plate, doesn’t show up. But when the doors are opened for the puja, a small golden statue of a girl has miraculously appeared inside. Has the girl turned into the statue? This is the mystery at the heart of Gitanjali Kolanad’s story.

Whether in her fiction or in her essays, Kolanad has never glossed over the abuse that prevailed in the devadasi system. Girl Made of Gold is set in a period when these hereditary courtesan dancers still ruled over art, pleasure and love. New laws may have come to change their lives, but the old ways still bind them. It is the threat of a union with the local prince that sends Kanaka fleeing from the only world she knows. That, at least, is what her childhood friend Subbu thinks. His uncle, the priest of the temple, insists that she has turned into a golden statue, and Kanaka’s mother, Nagaveni, encourages this belief. It’s good for business and silences awkward questions.

But not for long. Two bodies are found near the temple, one male and one female. To throw light on how all these events are connected we have the partial and flickering light of testimony from Subbu, the prince, Kanaka’s dance teacher, her lover, her mother, her sister, and her selectively mute little niece.

Kolanad works with a small cast, as one would see on stage rather than in a novel. Time and place are not specified in the manner of historical fiction. Rather, an atmosphere is created that testifies to the writer’s fluency in the darkness and radiance of the devadasi story. The story of this dancer in particular ends with more hope than certainty.

Kolanad uses the narrative modes of dance in the dialogues her characters use — the “lion’s glance” looking forward and backward, the “frog’s hop” crossing time and space, and the “flower garland” stringing together different colours and moods. Like most stories told from the heart, it is not flawless, but it is masterly.

Girl Made of Gold; Gitanjali Kolanad, Juggernaut, ₹499

The reviewer is author of Three Seasons: Notes from a Country Year.