Friends for Kannada

It is the great Da. Ra. Bendre’s 125th birth anniversary today. Bendre played a huge role in reviving the Kannada cultural life, it may, in fact, open up paths for us today

This year it is 125th birth anniversary of our gifted poet Dattatreya Ramachandra Bendre, who was born in Dharwad on 31.01.1896. Bendre himself made a distinction between the poet and the man in him. For the literary convention, ‘Ambikatanayadatta’ has been his pen name, but for Bendre himself, it was his poetic self. He believed that ‘Ambikatanayadatta’ would dictate him verses. If the private self of Bendre produced an extraordinary range of poetry, the historical figure in him engaged with the public culture of his time by actively participating in the making of Kannada literary culture in Dharwad.

Bendre lived and mainly practised writing poetry in the early and mid-part of the 20th century, when the colonial modernity had already created ruptures in our culture and polity. It was a time when the pre-modern and the modern had been negotiating with each other. The Indian subcontinent, on the way to becoming a nation-state, was coming to terms with the new world. One of the demands of the time was to reinvent at least some Bhasha traditions in India. When Bendre appeared on the scene, the sub-national movement for the unification of Karnataka, ‘Kannadaness’, had already taken a firm footing in the soil of Kannada-speaking regions. Such a movement looked forward to, among many other elements, a poet like Bendre to give a renewed identity to the Kannada intellectual life through literary expression. The task was to rediscover the pre-modern cultural resources and inherit the modern forms and themes.

Bendre’s poetry, which was fulfilling this cultural requisite of the time, gave a definitive shape to Modern Kannada poetry, which had made a beginning in the hands of writers like B.M. Sri, Panje Mangesharaya, Hattiyangadi Narayanaraya, Govinda Pai, Shantakavi and others. The singular achievement of Bendre, the poet, was the constitution of a new literary tradition in Kannada by not only exploring new possibilities in terms of themes and techniques for the production of poetry but also by fashioning the Kannada language, especially the dialect of north Karnataka as a literary language. Ambikatanayadatta, in this sense, has been an epoch-making Kannada poet.

However, this was not enough. Those times also made another demand—the creation and cultivation of the public culture. It was not sufficient for the Bendre generation to produce literary texts alone but more importantly to create a new consciousness in public mind that could appreciate the new poetry and follow suit. The Kannada-speaking regions were scattered, and especially in Dharwad region, Marathi dominated so much that the British officials, ruling from the Bombay Presidency, came to know much later that the people of this region spoke Kannada. What was needed was a strong public intellectual engagement to build the Kannada language, literature and culture. Some institutions like Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, public figures and intellectuals like Deputy Channabasappa and Alur Venkat Rao had initiated this task in the domain of culture, education and politics. Men of letters like Bendre, further, were to extend this task to the sphere of the literary social. Therefore, Bendre was obsessed with creating a literary culture which manifested itself in different forms: forming literary circles and meetings; organizing and participating in literary events and fests; involvement in the print culture; and having informal conversations with peers and mentoring aspirant-writers, among others.

The most remarkable facet of Bendre’s public engagement was the creation of Gelayara Gumpu (The Circle of Friends), an informal and unorganized association of men of learning in Dharwad. When Bendre was doing BA in Pune, he had realized the importance of building learned societies by being member of ‘Sharada Mandal’, an association formed to discuss literary matters. When he came back to Dharwad and took to teaching in Victoria High School, he continued to write poetry in Kannada. Then, Bendre the poet became Bendre the teacher. He not only taught what was in the syllabus, but also engaged with students by developing in them a taste for literature and art. He extended the meaning of being a teacher by mentoring students to become would-be writers. According to V. K. Gokak, for Bendre “the boys in the school could be the best possible friends”.

Thus, in 1920s, Geleyara Gumpu, which included students of Bendre (with the exception of Shamba Joshi), began to work as an informal coming together of friends that produced a literary culture in Dharwad. Bendre did not want the circle to become a formal organization with office-bearers. Therefore, the idea of the friendship it embodied invited Gumpians to commit themselves more to friendship than to a predetermined intellectual goal. Bendre, who headed this group without headship, not only mentored writers like Betageri Krishna Sharma, V. K. Gokak, G. B. Joshi, Ram. Shi. Mugali, Prahald Naregal, Krishnakumar Kallur, S. G. Kulkarni, Narayan Sangam, Belgaonkar, Govind Chulki among others but also created literary connoisseurs. The Gumpu played an important role in shaping the modern Kannada literature. Inspired by the activities of the Gumpu, several such associations were formed across Karnataka. Bendre’s friend, Halasangi Chennamallappa, known as Madhurachenna, started a similar group in Halasangi of Bijapur region.

Among several activities of Gumpu, its engagement with print culture has been useful to modern Kannada literature. In 1929, the Gumpiyans published a collection of poetry “Hakki Harutide” (Bird is Flying) which consisted of the writings of 26 Gumpian poets. It has become a landmark collection of poetry after B.M. Sri’s “English Geetagalu” (English Songs). It was the dream of the Gumpu to discover the resources of Kannada culture and attempt a new writing in Kannada. As a result while members of the group continued to read and write in Kannada, Bendre, Madhurachenna and Betageri Krishna Sharma collected folklore ‘tripadis’ (triplets) under the title ‘Garati Haadu’. The Gumpu cultivated the habit of reciting and studying modern poetry, and Bendre introduced the members to the writings of Rabindranath Tagore, Sri Aurobindo, AE, W B Yeats and Khalil Gibran.

It was the time when the new culture was to be disseminated through the print word and world. As part of its dream to create a Kannada literary sensibility, Geleyara Gumpu undertook the task of writing, publishing and disseminating Kannada literary writings. The Circle would meet weekly and conduct literary events like poetry recitation. Though an unrecognized and unregistered body of friends, the Circle had its own flagship journal called Swadharma, which ran for two years, and later the Gumpu took the responsibility of bringing out Jayakarnataka, initially brought out by Alur Venkata Rao, a leading figure in the movement for the unification of Karnataka.

Besides, the Gumpu initiated cultural festivals such as ‘Nadahabba’, ‘Mahanavami Utsava’, ‘Pampotsava’ (In memory of great Kannada poet Pampa), ‘Vidyaranyotsava’ and ‘Shantakavi Tithi’ (Death Anniversary of Shantakavi, Bendre’s predecessor). These public festivals were committed to developing Kannadaness and Kannada sensibility. As Kirtinath Kurtakoti, a Bendre scholar, records in an article that in order to generate funds for the celebration of the 600th anniversary of Vijayanagara empire, Bendre collected money in Hyderabad by charging Rs. 100 for the recitation of each poem.

Gelayara Gumpu ceased to exist in 1933, but the dreams of it continued in different forms. Aravinda Grantha Mala at Halasangi, Lalita Sahitya Mala, Manohara Grantha Bhandar, Sadhana Printing Press, Jayanti, the journal and Manohara Grantha Mala, a leading publishing house that is active till today, continued the ideas and ideals of Geleyara Gumpu. It made a lasting impact on Kannada intellectual culture. Further, Bendre worked closely with publishers and printers in the public culture. For some time, he was an advisor to Manohara Grantha Mala, which was a byproduct of Gelayara Gumpu.

However, it does not mean that Bendre is the only maker of Dharwad literary culture. There were several men of letters of the time who contributed substantially to the making of literary culture in Dharwad and Karnataka. Several groups conducted literary activities inculcated literary sensibility in people.

Perhaps Bendre did not believe in building official-kind of organizations. Though he worked in formal institutions like schools, colleges, academies, All India Radio etc., he found his niche in informal associations, being a friend among friends and a literary mentor. He, therefore, was also a great conversationalist, and his conversations have shaped the sensibilities of generations. Aspiring writers would frequent his residence in Dharwad’s Sadhankeri and would benefit from their interactions with him. It was in one such interaction with Bendre that Jnanapeeth awardee, V.K. Gokak decided to write in Kannada rather than writing verses in English on Bendre’s suggestion. Otherwise, he would have happily remembered by Kannadigas as a muse “perished in the deserts of Indo-English verse”. Girish Karnad, another Jnanapeeth awardee, was greatly influenced by his association with Bendre and his ambition was to be a poet like Bendre. Though he went on to become a playwright, his sensibilities to a large extent were shaped by his interactions with Bendre. An outstanding literary thinker, Kirtinath Kurtakoti, from whom I have heavily borrowed material for this article, owes his critical practice to his coming into contact with Bendre. Kurtakoti himself elsewhere said, “I have been brought up in the stimulant environment of Bendre’s poetry; my critical consciousness has been shaped by his poetry”. The contemporary writers of the older generation in Dharwad such as Nadoja Channaveera Kanavi, Dr. Siddalinga Pattanashetty, Dr Guruling Kapse have been Bendre’s men.

Whatever the criticism, Bendre’s engagement with public life was the manifestation of his love for Dharwad, the place, and the Kannada language. Developing Dharwad as an intellectual cosmos seemed to have occupied the consciousness of Bendre’s public life. Therefore, he chose Dharwad as his work place instead of Pune, and Kannada as his literary medium in place of Marathi. He served both Dharwad and Kannada with love and affection. He says it is an umbilical relationship in his poem, ‘Nenavu’ (Remembering). He had tremendous faith in the people of Dharwad region who won back their lost Kannada consciousness and identity. He was a witness to this process of loss and gain in Dharwad.

Bendre was a cultivator of poetic culture. The motto he formulated for Geleyara Gumpu testifies his ambition as a maker of a literary culture: “Mine is but a flower’s wish,/ To leave some seeds behind”. The seeds of his poetry have been producing flowers and fruits for the Kannada culture, but the task before us is to remember Bendre’s public life in order to refashion a fresh literary culture for the contemporary Kannada life.