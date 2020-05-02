Fragile as papadums: Review of Sabin Iqbal’s ‘The Cliffhangers’

In The Cliffhangers, Sabin Iqbal follows the adventures of four friends who are Muslim by birth but wary of the trappings of religion. Moosa, Thaha, Jahangir and Usman live in a new India where, far away from their sea-facing village, eating beef invites death as punishment. They also live in a new Kerala where religious fault lines are beginning to show; where there is a “delicate peace” which “could crumble like papadums” at any moment.

The Cliffhangers, as the boys call themselves, are caught between two extremist groups — the Hindu Rashtra Sangh, which believes that their names spell trouble, and the Jama’th, which considers their free lifestyle beyond the pale. For the Cliffhangers who wear only “trainers, sweatpants or tracksuits, and polos, brought by relatives from the Gulf” and no “symbols of any faith or religion”, the middle path is fraught with danger.

The Cliffhangers is also a story of aspiration. The four boys, all of them tour guides, belong to poor families who depend on remittances sent home from West Asia. Like millions, they believe that English is an emancipatory language. They are keen to befriend tourists, for it always gives them yet another chance to better their English and to upward social mobility, but establishing friendships with strangers proves easier than getting a grasp over grammar and vocabulary.

This is equally a story about adolescent friendship, romance, and separation. Iqbal masterfully explores a wide gamut of relationships in episodic bursts: puppy love, teenage lust, incestuous relationships, and marriages drained of love. Some of these episodes, in fact, have the potential to be turned into entire books.

The Cliffhangers is an ambitious novel about many things, and while this is not necessarily a bad thing, the many themes tend to overwhelm. There is a sub-plot about the rape of a foreigner; stray incidents of local thuggery; a minor character drowns in the sea. And yet, the book is surprisingly engaging. Iqbal’s simple but descriptive writing immerses us in the cultural richness of Kerala.

You may not get one great story here, but sitting at home in isolation, you will smell the salty sea, reminisce about teenage friendships, and sense the fog of hatred closing in.

The Cliffhangers; Sabin Iqbal, Aleph Book Company, ₹499