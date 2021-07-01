Books

Former CIA operative Enrique 'Ric' Prado writing memoir

This cover image released by St. Martin's Press shows "Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior" by Ric Prado. The former CIA operative known for his exploits everywhere from Miami to Nicaragua to Afghanistan will release his book next March.   | Photo Credit: AP

A former CIA operative known for his exploits everywhere from Miami to Nicaragua to Afghanistan has a book deal. Enrique “Ric” Prado’s Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior will come out next March.

“A lot has been said about the CIA over the years,” Prado said in a statement on Wednesday. “And a lot of it has been (expletive). I wrote Black Ops to clear the name of my agency. I know the untold sacrifices that have been made for this country by devoted men and women who have served anonymously, as quiet heroes. I’m eager to share those stories now.”

His book, subject to government review, was announced by St. Martin’s Press, a division of Macmillan.

Prado spent 24 years in the CIA before retiring in 2004. His assignments ranged from fighting with the Contras in Nicaragua in the 1980s — even after Congress had cut off U.S. support for the Contras — as they tried to overthrow the Sandinista government, to helping lead the hunt for Osama bin Laden, to overseeing SEAL Team Six missions into Afghanistan.

Investigative reports in The Nation and a book by reporter Evan Wright have alleged that Prado has ties to organised crime and drug traffickers in Miami and to shell companies for the private contractor Blackwater. According to St. Martin’s, he is writing the book “to set the record straight about himself, his career and the men and women of his agency.”

“In Black Ops, Prado shares a harrowing true story of life in the deadly world of assassins, terrorists, spies and revolutionaries and reveals how he and his fellow CIA officers devoted their lives to operating in the shadows to fight a little-seen and virtually unknown war to keep the United States safe from those who would do it harm,” the publisher announced.


