For students and teachers

Oxford University Press (OUP) has announced the launch of its Continue Learning @home initiative to provide students and teachers with free access to its learning resources, for both schools and higher education streams.

Speaking about the initiative, Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India, says: “We are in the midst of an unprecedented situation where people around the world are attempting to brave the social, economic and health impact of Covid-19. As a mission driven organisation, OUP has made access to resources on coronavirus freely accessible in order to assist researchers, medical professionals and others who are working to address the pandemic. We have also committed ourselves to helping learners, teachers and institutions through this period, by providing them online and digitized versions of our world-class learning resources.”

The free online learning resources can be accessed through the School and Higher Education web-pages on the OUP India website. The resources offer a suite of learning material to the students including access 100+ e-books, animated short story videos, activity based learning resources, worksheets for lesson revisions, interactive learning resources over mobile apps and tests to ascertain the learner’s reading level. These also include access to various Higher Education resources such as multiple-choice questions, flashcards, reading material and question banks on Engineering, Hospitality and Management.

OUP will also support the teaching community by providing them continuous professional development through multiple online resources. These include free limited access to two modules of OUP’s premium Online Teacher Training program, eBooks with interactive teaching tools and learning materials such as lesson plans, printable worksheets, animations, powerpoint slides, solution manuals, critical thinking exercises, and more. Apart from these OUP will also be organising teacher webinars to share educational tips to support teachers as they themselves help learners adapt to home learning.

OUP’s Academic Journals website has launched a new free hub of over 2,500 research articles and online chapters relevant to coronavirus and related topics and has also been added to the Google Scholar homepage, which will help to facilitate searches for coronavirus research and articles.