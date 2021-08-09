Health books that help us breathe, eat, live right

09 August 2021 17:08 IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our ways of living. Five authors tells us how to adapt to the changes and cope without compromising our well-being and our family

‘Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art’, By James Nestor, Penguin Random House

COVID-19 has put the focus back on deep breathing exercises with pulmonologists telling us how it clears the lungs and strengthens the organ's functioning. Journalist James Nestor travelled the world for his book Breath to explore the hidden science behind ancient breathing techniques, and to find out how we had gone wrong in practising it, and how we can fix it.

The book reveals how minor adjustments in the way we inhale and exhale makes a world of difference to our overall well being. When we breathe deeply 25,000 times a day, it helps to jump-start our performance levels, rejuvenate internal organs, arrest asthma, snoring, allergies and autoimmune diseases. The book, the author promises, will change the way you breathe.

‘Breathwork: A 3-week Breathing Program to Gain Clarity, Calm and Better Health’, By Valerie Moselle, Althea Publishers

Valerie Moselle sheds light on how every breath we take has the power to heal. Her book reminds us of the lost art of breathing right and is formatted as a three week programme that guides the reader through practical sessions. It helps create a routine of restorative breathing techniques. Besides including breathing basics, she suggests the 21-day programme will help with intentional breathing and practical mind-body applications which can help treat problems such as anxiety, asthma, and insomnia.

‘The Lifestyle Diet: Straight From My Heart’, By Dr. Rohini Patil, Harper Collins India

Nutrionist Dr. Rohini Patil says diet is an overused and underrated word. Without understanding the connection and importance of diet vis-a-vis our respective bodies and holistic lifestyle, we make the mistake of blindly following diet fads. The author says the daily diet is an indispensable component of a healthy lifestyle.

She discusses gut health and talks about how diet works in an unique manner in each body. Dr. Patil, who is known for implementing 1,200 different diet plans as a nutritionist to national-level Indian athletes, has shared 101 diet plans that cater to different lifestyles and some handy checklists to show how it works in each of us.

‘The Power of Make-Believe: Parenting Through Pretend Play’, By Shouger Merchant Doshi, Penguin Random House

Persevering through the COVID-19 crisis has not been easy for most and this book hits home as it helps to de-stress children and build essential life skills in them. The well-researched books reminds parents not to push their children into the rat-race. Instead, it suggests parents ask themselves what life skills they could inculcate in their children during the early years of development in order to encourage them to reach their full potential in future.

The book offers 60 DIY pretend play activities, 10 vocabulary enhancing ideas, and several other recommendations that could spark a conversation between the parents and children in a fun way. Learning can be both constructive and entertaining to foster the right growth and development in children, the author writes.

‘My Joys & Sorrows as a Mother of a Special Child’, By Dr. Krishna Saksena, Ocean Books

This is a heart warming story of the struggles and endurance of a mother and her differently-abled child. In an autobiographical narration, the author repeatedly reminds readers that life should not be taken for granted. Her life that is so entwined with her son’s is a learning experience for all. She details every small experience of daily life and the little mercies that make up for their existence.

The book follows the chronology of her son’s life from the moment the family learns about her developmentally challenged child. Life changes for all but it is the author's evolution into apatient person that lies at the crux of the book.