Fiction and Beyond: selection of Ashokamitran’s works launched

September 22, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashokamitran: Fiction and Beyond, a collection of fiction and non-fiction works of the prominent Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi winner Ashokamitran, was launched at The Hindu’s office in the city on Friday to mark his 92nd birth anniversary.

The book, which is the latest of The Hindu’s Special Publications and curated by Mini Krishnan, comprises a selection of the renowned writer’s works between 1989 and 2017, and also tributes to his works by contemporary writers. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, launched the book and V.Ramnarayan, author, and translator, received the first copy.

Mr. Ramnarayan who had translated the writer’s first Tamil novel Karainda Nizhalgal during his stint at Kizhakku Pathippagam with the title Star Crossed said Ashokamitran wrote about the tragedies of ordinary people with deep empathy and crushing pathos.

Recalling that Karainda Nizhalgal revolved around the lives of the foot soldiers of Kodambakkam film industry, Mr. Ramnarayan said in all the sadness that permeates his fiction, there is undercurrent of humour amidst the gloom, often sardonic. Humour is in greater evidence in his non-fiction. Reading excerpts from Ashokamitran’s article Gone up in Smoke, he said the prolific writer was at his wittiest while writing on cinema.

Though he appreciated other writers and encouraged young talent, he was also a critic and brutally honest in addressing undeserving claims to literary fame, Mr. Ramnarayan said, adding: “He was his own best translator. Reading Ashokamitran and getting to know him personally are some of the happiest accidents in my life.”

Mini Krishnan, co-ordinating editor, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, who curated the book, said Ashokamitran’s fiction is the biography of a thousand lives and the book was aptly titled Fiction and Beyond. He mainly wrote about urban life and the changing cityscape.

Citing his novel Eighteenth Parallel, she said: “The fictional world sometimes feels more real than life. Landscape, houses, food, and everything becomes a single emotion, a single style in his works. I hope one of his publishers will bring out a selection of his stories in a single volume next year to commemorate Ashokamitran’s first appearance in public 70 years ago when his prize-winning play Anbin Parisu was broadcast.”

Earlier, T. Ramakrishnan, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu and the writer’s son, said the book also featured Ashokamitran’s interview in The Hindu published two weeks before his death, in March 2017. The book has covered a host of subjects from modern history of India, pioneers of Tamil journalism to Punjabi literature and Kannada films. If the 1990s can be called as the writer’s first innings, Ashokamitran was more prolific in his second innings, he added.

N. Ravi, Director, The Hindu; Ashokamitran’s wife Rajeswari Thyagarajan and son Ravishankar; and R. Srinivasan, Head - Magazines & Special Publications, The Hindu, were also present on the occasion.

