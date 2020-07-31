‘Feminism needs tectonic plates to shift, not a trendy make-over’: ‘Girl, Woman, Other’

In her fiction and poetry, British-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo celebrates the lives of people who have to fight to be heard: women of colour, gay, lesbian and trans individuals, immigrants, the people that history tends to ignore and whose voices our elected leaders do not hear.

Perhaps that is why, despite publishing several critically-acclaimed novels over decades, it took the Booker 2019 prize, awarded for her eighth work of fiction, Girl, Woman, Other,to make Evaristo a household name. She is the first black woman to win the Booker 50 years after it was instituted, and she had to share it with Margaret Atwood. But the floodgates had been opened. In June this year, Evaristo and Candice Carty-Williams became the first black novelists to win the Author of the Year and Book of the Year titles respectively at the 2020 British Book awards. And now with quite a few coloured authors in the 2020 Booker longlist, the publishing world seems to have woken up for good.

Girl, Woman, Other is about 12 primarily black women who fight deep-seated prejudice and racism, who learn to develop their own brand of feminism, and wear their otherness with pride. People who are “proud of their multiracial social circles and bloodlines”. Their stories and lives — the women range from a teenager to a 93-year-old — are loosely interconnected, and centre around the lesbian playwright, Amma, whose hard-won success mirrors Evaristo’s own. Her play, The Last Amazon of Dahomey, will premiere at the National Theatre, as her work is finally embraced by the establishment.

Black authors matter

“Events over the last two to three years have precipitated this, mainly Black Lives Matter, and before that, the MeToo Movement. Fiction written by women of colour is finally making it to bestseller lists and remaining there. But that does not mean that there are thousands of us telling stories.

There’s a lot of non-fiction work being published by women of colour, but we have a long way to go when it comes to fiction,” says Evaristo in a telephone conversation.

As the ripples caused by the death of George Floyd in the U.S. were felt across continents, thousands of people in Britain took to the streets demanding change and in doing so, brought to the fore the country’s role in perpetuating slave trade. The protests brought renewed interest in Evaristo’s work.

Even success in the white’s man world serves only to highlight the systemic racism in England’s class-conscious

society. One of the characters in Girl, Woman, Other, Carole, who claws her way up to become vice-president of a bank — and turns her back to her roots while doing it — faces this every day. As she commutes to work in her perfectly tailored suits and discreet jewellery of platinum and pearls, she’s thinking, “he’d better not look at her as if she should be attached to a trolley bearing flasks of coffee, assortments of teas (herbal, green, grey, Ceylon) and those individually packaged corporate biscuits”. (Evaristo rarely uses full stops, and there are no capital letters. A new sentence begins with a new line, and this device brings a poetry-like cadence to the narrative.)

Evaristo says that the Black Lives Matter protests in the U.K. have resulted in people at a personal level as well as institutions introspecting on and interrogating inherent racism: “Just recently, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is the head of the Church of England, said we have to reconsider the portrayal of Jesus as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. This is huge.”

Enemy of the nation?

With popular culture being dictated by American media, it’s easy to bracket racism as an American problem. “Racism is amplified in the U.S., but that’s also because of the sizeable African American population there. It was not part of the national conversation in the U.K. because we are so few in comparison, but racism exists here too. There’s widespread police harassment of black men, stop and search, for example. Systemic racism exists and is only now being addressed as young people are calling it out on Twitter and social media,” she says.

Lennox, one of the few men who hover in the wings of Girl, Woman, Other, learns this the hard way. Lennox believed that he could do better than his parents, but soon realises that he is “an enemy of the nation on account of his skin colour/ to be stopped and frisked by the cops”. He takes to wearing suits in the hope that the police will leave him alone.

If George Floyd was wearing a suit the day he was arrested, would it have saved him?

But racism is just one of society’s power structures that Evaristo’s characters interrogate. The politics of privilege, gender and feminism are as much at play. Amma judged her father as he failed to live up to her feminist expectations only to be questioned by her teenage daughter, Yazz, who finds her views outdated. Her closest friend, Dominique, who was trapped in a violent relationship with another woman, questions the commodification of feminism: “feminism needs tectonic plates to shift, not a trendy make-over,” she tells Amma.

Space for everyone

Evaristo skilfully shows how the definition of feminism changes with each generation: “When I was coming of age, feminism was for white middle-class women. I identified myself as a black feminist, because there was no room for us in the white feminist movement.”

She recounts the time when feminists were attacked to the point where women didn’t want to identify as feminists. This is changing only now: “I feel that every generation should define feminism for itself. Today’s definition is more inclusive, there is space for everyone.”

Evaristo draws on the concept of ‘intersectionality’, which was coined by the American law professor, Kimberlé Crenshaw, in the late 1980s. “It’s about women’s rights as a working woman, as a black woman, as a disabled person, as a lesbian, and even transgender identities, which many older generation feminists did not subscribe to. It’s the intersection of one’s identities as a feminist. We need to have conversations about this rather than shouting at each other,” she says.

Is the change, however slight, that we are seeing now permanent? “I don’t know but I hope so. History has shown repeatedly that after an event, we return to the status quo,” she says.

A U.K. report, ‘Rethinking ‘Diversity’ in Publishing’ found that even today, the publishing industry is run by the white middle-class and the perceived reader is a middle-aged, middle-class white woman. In the foreword to the report, Evaristo writes that books by writers of colour are still considered niche. She recounts her experience with her 2013 novel, Mr. Loverman, which was seen by a section of the publishing industry as triple niche because it was about an elderly, gay, black man. “But fiction has the power to transcend barriers. And a good story will find an audience anywhere,” she says.

Each of Evaristo’s novels tells a good story. For all the baggage that the characters carry on their shoulders and the battles they wage on every front, their stories have a celebratory note. They make you laugh and cry and cry and laugh all over again.

