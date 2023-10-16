Excerpts from B.N. Goswamy’s The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverbs

October 16, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

Here are two stories from the book:

In the Karnataka region a cycle of stories is told with relish, lauding the young Tenali Rama who lived in the times of the great king of the Vijayanagara empire, Krishnadeva Raya, and with whom he had many encounters. Almost always, young Tenali had something to say to his monarch or solve for him a situation which others at the court could not. As in this story involving a cat.

One day, when King Sri Krishnadeva Raya was sitting in his court, he heard a commotion outside the palace gates. He commanded the guards to find out what it was. A guard came with a man who identified himself as the village head. The king asked him what the matter was. The man replied, ‘Your 57 majesty, our village is infested by rats. The rats are destroying our food grains and creating chaos in the village. Please save us.’

The king assured the village head by saying, ‘Fear not, my good man. I will consult with my courtiers and find a solution to your problem.’

King Sri Krishnadeva Raya ordered his ministers to arrive at a solution. One of the ministers stood up and said, ‘Your majesty, since cats eat rats, we can solve this rat menace by giving one cat to each household in the village.’

‘But how would the poor villagers feed the cats?’ asked another minister.

The minister suggested that they could give a cow along with a cat so that the cats can feed on milk.

The king agreed to this solution. All the villagers began feeding the cats with milk. And as days passed by, the cats became healthy and lazy.

Tenali Rama observed this and thought, ‘There is something wrong with this solution.’

The next day, Rama placed a hot bowl of milk in front of one of the cats. As soon as the cat spotted the milk, it rushed to drink it and burned its tongue. The cat ran away and never touched milk again.

That cat began to hunt, and the owner’s house was clean of rats.

One day, the king wanted to review the situation and ordered the villagers to get the cats to the court. The villages complained that their cats haven’t been hunting rats, except the one owner whose cat stopped drinking milk thanks to Rama.

The king asked the cat’s owner, ‘Why is only your cat hunting rats? Haven’t you been feeding it with milk?’

Rama stepped up and said, ‘Your majesty, it is not the owner’s fault. This cat refuses to drink milk.’

‘A cat that doesn’t drink milk? How is that possible, Rama?’ asked the king.

‘Let me show it to you, your majesty,’ said Rama and asked the guards to get a bowl of milk. As soon as the cat saw the bowl of milk, it ran away. The surprised king asked for the 58 reason behind it. Then, Rama said, ‘Your majesty, I had given the cat a bowl of hot milk which burnt its tongue. From that day onwards, this cat never drank milk.’

‘But, why did you do so?’ enquired the king.

Rama replied, ‘Your majesty, cats would hunt the rats only when they are hungry. By drinking milk every day, the cats have become healthy and lazy and do not hunt for the rats. To show you this, I gave hot milk to one of the cats.’

The king understood the flaw in the solution. He asked the ministers to find another solution to help solve the problem. He also rewarded Rama handsomely.

An oft-told tale in India speaks of two cats who found a loaf of bread while hunting together and went in search of a judge who would divide it between them equitably. The story ends however with both the cats getting cheated out of the bread completely: a rather rare occurrence because both the cats emerge from it as naïve and trusting creatures. The origins of this story are generally believed to have been in India, somewhere, in some text or the other, but it is not easy to track the source down. Meanwhile, it figures in one of La Fontaine’s fables; where La Fontaine got it from is also not recorded even if one knows that, in general, he leaned heavily upon ancient Indian sources. In any case this is how the story runs.

Once upon a time, two cats, named Sehri and Mehri, were passing through a street. Suddenly, they spotted a loaf of bread lying beneath a tree. Both the cats pounced and caught the loaf at the same time. ‘It is mine! I saw it first,’ claimed Sehri. The other, Mehri, shouted, ‘I pounced on it first. It belongs to me.’

Finally, Sehri said, ‘I’m hungry! Let us divide it in half and take one piece each.’ ‘Good idea!’ said Mehri. ‘But which of us will divide it?’

A monkey sitting on the branch of the tree had been watching this all along. ‘That loaf of bread looks good. I would like it for myself,’ he thought. He worked up to the fighting cats. ‘My dear friends! Can I help you?’ said the monkey.

The cats told the monkey the story and asked. ‘Could you be the judge between us? Please divide this loaf for us?’

The monkey quickly agreed to be the judge. He took a scale, broke the bread making one piece bigger than the other, and put them in opposite pans of the scale.

‘Oh no! So sorry! I will take a little bite of the bigger piece to make both equal,’ said the monkey slyly, as he weighed. He took a bite from the bigger piece. But, he took a big bite. ‘Oh! Now it has become too small! I will just have to take a little bite from this piece now,’ said the clever monkey. So the judge monkey took another bite and then, another!

Sehri and Mehri sat confused, as their bread got smaller and smaller. In minutes, the whole loaf was gone! Judge monkey said, ‘Wow! It was really difficult to divide that loaf! But, I must be going now.’

Then he took his scale, jumped up the tree, and was gone.

‘If only we had not quarrelled among ourselves, we would not be hungry now,’ moaned the cats, sadly.

The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverbs; B.N. Goswamy, Aleph Book Company, ₹1,299.

Excerpted with permission from Aleph Book Company

