An excerpt from Tahira Naqvi’s, The History Teacher of Lahore

October 27, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Here’s an excerpt from the book:

Arif met Kamal Ahmed the summer Sabir and he were both undergrads at Sialkot’s Murray College. That was the summer following their finals. Having passed with first divisions, a surprise for both, and rid of the burden of mind-numbing hours of cramming for exams, they were now determined to give loafing around aimlessly a new meaning. They finally caught up with most of the English films that regularly made their way into the theaters as matinees and which they had missed. Since Sialkot was not that close to the mountains, the summer here was long and dreary, winter cool and pleasant, an elusive, yearned for season. Of late, air conditioning in the summer months had become a common feature in theaters so the two returned often to see a good movie several times just to escape the harsh torment of the sweltering stretch of hot weather that sapped one’s strength and dulled the senses. This summer Where Eagles Dare, a Richard Burton feature, had been their chosen favorite.

It was about six in the evening when Arif walked into Sabir’s house with him, both perspiring heavily, sweat running in rivulets down their backs, soaking their shirts, the coolness of the theater already a distant memory. On lifting the heavy bamboo screen in the verandah and before Sabir could call out to the servant for ice water, they noticed a man stretched out in an armchair, a cup of tea cradled in one hand, a cigarette dangling from the other. He appeared to be lost in his thoughts, or was dozing.

Sabir ran forward eagerly. ‘Kamal Chacha?’ he said as the man heard them come in and got up. ‘Salaam, Chacha.’

Kamal embraced him, smiled broadly and thumped him on his back. ‘Salaam, nephew. You’ve grown. I think you were ten when I last saw you.’

‘Kamal Chacha,’ Sabir said to Arif excitedly. ‘My father’s younger brother, you remember.’

Arif shook hands with him. He had a strong, friendly grip.

‘This is Arif.’

‘Of course. I remember him only as the ten year old with a runny nose and a whiny voice. You two fought a lot.’

‘That was ages ago, Kamal Chacha. Now he’s a poet.’

‘Oh, a poet,’ Kamal smiled.

‘No, no,’ Arif stammered, blushing. ‘No poet, sir, reading poetry doesn’t make you a poet.’

‘Well, no, but you must be doing more. Dabbling?’

Arif nodded.

About thirty or thirty-five, tall, gaunt, deep wrinkles at the corners of his eyes, hair beginning to grow thin on the crown and kept long in the back, Kamal had a prominent, slightly hooked nose that seemed to dominate his face and large deep-set eyes that had a brooding expression. Arif thought him handsome, and was quickly taken with his friendly manner.

They sat down, the servant brought glasses of lemonade, chilled, the lemon pulp floating airily in the sweetened tart drinks, and a fresh cup of tea for Kamal. Loquacious, jumping from one topic to another with the agility of a trapeze artist, Kamal carried on a conversation with the boys as though all this time he had been waiting for them. On being told where they had been, he broke into a loud laugh, then quizzed them on other Burton films, claiming the one they had been seeing repeatedly was one of the actor’s worst. Arif and Sabir had not seen any of the others, and confessed sheepishly that they were driven by the heat rather than a desire to see Richard Burton in action.

Later that day, when they were alone, Arif learned from Sabir why he had not seen Kamal in all these years.

‘He lives in Lahore and doesn’t like coming home to Sialkot. A family feud. He fought with my grandfather. Old story, you do as I say or else. Daada Jaan wanted him to marry a cousin and he refused, and also gave scientific reasons why cousins should not get married.’

‘Oh…!’ Arif gave Sabir a sidelong look. Sabir had been courting his maternal aunt’s daughter.

Sabir shook his head. ‘I don’t subscribe to that theory. Science isn’t always right. Anyway, there’s more.’

‘Well, spit it out, yaar, what is it?’

‘A woman,’ Sabir whispered, although there wasn’t another person in sight.

Arif edged closer, his curiosity piqued.

‘A…a woman of ill repute,’ Sabir continued, ‘someone from the bazaar.’

Ill-repute? A prostitute, a dancing girl, an actress? ‘Did he marry her?’

‘No one knows. Even now we don’t dare ask him. My father knows, I’m sure, but he keeps it to himself.’

With the family patriarch now deceased and the mother too old and frail to nurture old resentments or make new demands, Kamal had returned for an extended visit.

‘What does he do? Teach?’

‘We don’t know. Last time he was here, I was in class 5. All I remember is that my grandfather yelled at him, accused him of being a failure and said he was not giving him a penny of his inheritance.’

‘That’s quite extreme. So now he has his inheritance?’

‘No. My father offered it to him and he said he didn’t want it.’

A man who refused a fortune. Arif’s admiration for him grew.

The History Teacher of Lahore: A Novel; Tahira Naqvi, Speaking Tiger Books, ₹499.

Excerpted with permission from Speaking Tiger Books

