When Justice Ahmadi refused to replace his Sikh secretary

A doting account of a grandfather’s life also becomes an objective narrative of the life of a public functionary in service of the Constitution, writes Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud in his Foreword to Insiyah Vahanvaty’s biography, The Fearless Judge: The Life and Times of Justice A.M. Ahmadi. He was part of landmark judgments like S.R. Bommai and Indra Sawhney, and as Chief Justice of India, Justice Ahmadi ushered in transformative reforms. He was also a “true secularist”, as this edited excerpt highlights.

In June 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered the controversial Operation Blue Star, a military operation to reclaim the Golden Temple from Sikh separatists. Horrified, the world watched as the death toll grew, and Sikhs across the world responded with outrage. Four months later, Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, sparking nationwide riots.

Two years later, General A.S. Vaidya, Chief of Army Staff during the operation, was also assassinated. These events would finally culminate in 1992 — in Justice Ahmadi’s courtroom. It would become the only judgment of his career in which the typically restrained judge handed out the death sentence.

Two assassins

General Vaidya’s assassins, Jinda and Sukha, were captured and subsequently tried for murder. Shockingly, this was not their first assassination. The two men had previously assassinated Lalit Maken and Geetanjali, son-in-law and daughter of then future President of India Shankar Dayal Sharma as well as Congress leader Arjan Dass.

Upon capture, the two men boldly admitted that they had, indeed, assassinated General Vaidya. Further, they informed the trial court that they were proud of their act and unafraid of death. The trial court viewed the case as ‘rarest of rare’ and awarded both men the highest form of punishment — the death sentence. Appealing to the Supreme Court, the case was then brought before a bench which consisted of Justice Ahmadi and Justice K. Ramaswamy. This bench also upheld the sentence of the Designated Court.

But the fervour around their cause had catapulted Jinda and Sukha into the spotlight — they had morphed into legends and demi-gods within certain segments of the Sikh community. As the execution loomed, attempts were made to stall its implementation.

In September 1992, the president of the Akali Dal, Simranjit Singh Mann, filed a petition seeking a stay on the execution orders of Sukha and Jinda. Two days before the scheduled execution, fifteen Sikh leaders and their followers assembled in the Supreme court, seeking an audience with the Chief Justice, Justice M.H. Kania.

Another petitioner, an undertrial who had spent six years in Tihar jail for an attempt on the life of Rajiv Gandhi, approached the court as the ‘next friend’ of Jinda and Sukha.

Diversionary tactic

Viewing this as a diversionary tactic, Justice Ahmadi took a bold and unusual step. Determined not to be arm-twisted into delaying the execution, he decided to hold a late night hearing at his residence. Calling upon his brother judge, Justice Ramaswamy, the bench was constituted, and the proceedings unfolded into the wee hours of the morning. Krishna Menon Marg was sealed off. As the clock ticked, the two judges deliberated upon the maintainability of the petition before pronouncing their judgment. It was found that the petitioner had no locus standi to move the court as he did not do so on behalf of the convicts.

In the pitch blackness of the night, the original verdict was upheld. The next morning, on October 9, 1992, General Vaidya’s assassins were hanged until death.

During this time, a subtler implication began to emerge from the shadows. One of Justice Ahmadi’s most trusted secretaries happened to be a Sikh gentleman. There had already been two high profile assassinations at the hands of Sikh individuals, and it was feared that Justice Ahmadi might be the next target for his verdict that upheld the death sentence for Jinda and Sukha. Whispers of concern were voiced.

The Chief of Security offered a proposition. He suggested that Ahmadi dismiss his Sikh secretary, offering to replace him with another, equally capable gentleman of a different religion. Bristling at the suggestion that an employee be dismissed based on their religious background, this struck at the very core of his principles.

A true secularist, Justice Ahmadi was also a member of a minority community himself, and as such, he was no stranger to the experiences that come with bearing a minority identity. He too belonged to a community that is vilified for the acts of a select few. He too had been the subject of many a whisper that questioned his motives because of his religion. He knew all too well the humiliation of being singled out, of being forced to prove one’s loyalty when others are not. And so, in a resolute stand against any form of prejudice, Justice Ahmadi rejected the proposal outright. The Sikh secretary remained faithfully and steadfastly at Justice Ahmadi’s side until the day he retired and even beyond.

The Fearless Judge: The Life and Times of Justice A.M. Ahmadi; Insiyah Vahanvaty, Juggernaut, ₹899.

Excerpted with permission from Juggernaut.

