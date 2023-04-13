ADVERTISEMENT

Titled  First Flood, the English translation of  Ponniyin Selvan set to be released on April 24

April 13, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated April 14, 2023 02:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Titled First Flood, each of the original five volumes has been divided further into shorter books so that they are easy to hold and carry around for the readers, says Westland Books, which has published the work

The Hindu Bureau

Photo: Twitter/@WestlandBooks

The first book in a new multi-volume translation of Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan by author and translator Nandini Krishnan has been announced by Westland Books and is scheduled to release on April 24. 

Titled First Flood, the book introduces readers to the world of the Cholas. In a press statement, Westland Books said that for ease of reading, each of the original five volumes has been divided further, into shorter books that are easy to hold and carry around.

“So many generations of Tamil speakers and Tamil readers have grown up with Ponniyin Selvan that it is incredible to think the work did not exist 75 years ago. For years, I have been quietly working on the translation, hoping to capture the nuances of Kalki’s writing for the English reader,” said Ms. Nandini. 

Ponniyin Selvan was first serialised in the Tamil weekly Kalki and was hailed for author Kalki’s prose and vivid imagination. Director Mani Ratnam released the hit film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 last year based on the historical fiction novel, featuring an ensemble cast. The second part of the film is all set for a release later this month. 

“Nandini’s translation of Ponniyin Selvan is elegant, lyrical, energetic. It embraces the detail and expansiveness of the original text while retaining its pace and depth, and this timeless epic will find a whole new generation of readers with this translation,” said Karthika V.K., publisher, Westland Books.

