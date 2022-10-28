Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

5. Mary Shelley wrote this novel when she was 18 years old as a result of a competition with Lord Byron, about who could write the best horror story. Published in 1823, it is an early example of science fiction infused with elements of the Gothic novel and the Romantic movement. The story revolves around a scientist who conducts an unorthodox scientific experiment. A common misconception is that the titular character refers to the outcome of the experiment rather than the experimenter. What is the name of this novel that becomes very popular during Halloween?