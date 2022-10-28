Books

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

1. On October 30, 1938, Orson Welles, the film maker, as part of his Mercury Theatre on the Air series performed an adaptation of a science fiction novel by H.G. Wells on radio. He presented it as a news bulletin, and many listeners thought the earth was actually being invaded by aliens from Mars, causing massive panic. What novel was this, which also inspired Robert Goddard to develop the first multi-stage rocket?

Answer :

The War of the Worlds

