Do not long for the moon: ‘Sin of Semantics’ by Saima Afreen reviewed by K. Srilata

There is a certain luminosity that characterises Saima Afreen’s debut book of poems. The poems go places, trespassing through scapes as broad-ranging as Russian literature, Greek mythology, Kashmir and Scandinavia. There is none of the timidity that marks debut collections. Instead, there is a great felicity for images and metaphors.

Lovers become names written in Nastaliq, the Persian script, and are afloat on the seas (‘The Ocean Never Returns Our Names’). Sunset is sliced “thin enough to be butter paper” (‘Shab-e-Qadr’). Afreen’s world is a peopled and sensuous one. In ‘The Charpoy My Grandma Left’ the speaker brings back to life her grandmother who has borne witness to Partition and the charpoy on which she once used to sit. The ropes of the charpoy become the “DNA of a history”.

In ‘A Fable of Rain in Calcutta’, the “rain inside us/ knows/ it has to return/ where it comes from” and it “rains till the city disappears/ in unmarked calendars.” In ‘A Couplet’, a tightly crafted poem with a shocker of a last line, the speaker’s grandfather sits at the table and hums Faiz when “flowers from the couplet/ slip on the china saucer”. Before you know it, the couplet has slowed down “like the train/ he alighted from at Nizamuddin”.

You soon understand, however, that these are not merely pretty poems, designed to play to our senses, and that the poet has things to say. For instance, in the poem ‘For a Child of Kashmir’, the speaker exhorts the child: “Do not long for the moon./ Tonight/ It will be cremated/ By wolves in khaki:/ Guards of ‘peace’!”

Everywhere in the book, there are references to poets and literature. In ‘A Song for the Twisted Feet of a Russian Ballerina’, snow flakes “curl up in Anna Akhmatova’s hat”. There is an entire poem about the poet Daagh Dehlvi’s grave. Neruda and Darwish make guest appearances. It is almost as though Afreen invokes them to reassure herself that poems are interconnected things and that hers are part of a larger design.

The use of white space between letters of some words in the titular poem, intended perhaps to create a certain poetic field, felt somewhat out of place.

That said, the deliberateness with which Afreen has laid out her poems on the page is interesting and gives the reader another layer, beyond the textual, to work with.

