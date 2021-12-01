Dinyar Patel wins the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021 for ‘Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism’

01 December 2021 12:15 IST

Dinyar Patel’s book is an outstanding biography of one of the most significant figures in modern Indian history

New India Foundation announced the winner of the fourth edition of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021 today. It went to Dinyar Patel for Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism (Harvard University Press), an outstanding biography of one of the most significant figures in modern Indian history. Dinyar Patel is Assistant Professor of History at the S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research in Mumbai. He previously taught in the Department of History at the University of South Carolina.

The winner was selected from a shortlist of six books that covered a variety of themes and subjects and showcased some of the finest non-fiction writing about India. The prize will be presented to Patel at a special event on December 4 held in collaboration with the Bangalore International Centre. The presentation will be followed by an interaction with Patel which will be streamed live on NIF and BIC social media handles at 6.30 p.m.

Dinyar Patel | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement Advertising Advertising

The Jury said of the book,“Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism by Dinyar Patel (Harvard University Press) is an exemplary biography about one of India’s first nationalists, written with great lucidity and detail by a promising scholar. In his keenly-researched work, Dinyar Patel illuminates the life and legacy of Dadabhai Naoroji as a key figure in the history of India’s movement towards Independence.”

Instituted in 2018, the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize celebrates high-quality non-fiction literature on modern and contemporary India. The prize carries a cash award of ₹15 lakh and a citation. This year’s winner was selected by a jury panel which included political scientist and author Niraja Gopal Jayal (Jury Chair), entrepreneur and author Nandan Nilekani; historian and author Srinath Raghavan; historian and author Nayanjot Lahiri; and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal.