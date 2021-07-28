Dhauli Books translates the first Odia short story into 36 languages

28 July 2021 16:57 IST

‘Rebati: Speaking in Tongues’, sets a record by bringing together translations of ‘Rebati’ in 24 Indian and 12 foreign languages

In what must be be a record in publishing history, Manu Dash, proprietor-editor of Bhubaneswar-based publishing house, Dhauli Books, has brought out a volume compiling translations of Odia author Fakir Mohan Senapati’s short story, ‘Rebati’, into 36 languages. Titled Rebati: Speaking in Tongues, this tome of more than 600 pages has translations in 24 Indian and 12 foreign languages. They are Ahomiya, Balochi, Bangla, Bodo, Dogri, English, French, German, Gujarati, Hebrew, Hindi, Japanese, Kannada, Kashmiri, Khasi, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Polish, Punjabi Gurmukhi, Punjabi Shahmukhi, Russian, Sambalpuri-Koshli, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Sinhalese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, Turkish, Urdu and Uzbek.

‘Rebati’ is set in the times of a cholera epidemic, which ravages the family of the protagonist. First published in 1898 in Utkal Sahitya, it is still fresh in its treatment of the human tragedy that unfolds alongside the epidemic. It is considered to be the first short story in Odia while Fakir Mohan Senapati is regarded as the father of modern Odia literature.

Rebati: Speaking in Tongues features an introduction by Himansu Mohapatra and Debendra Dash and a foreword by author Chandrahas Choudhury. It is edited by Manu Dash.

