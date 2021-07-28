Translation Books

Dhauli Books translates the first Odia short story into 36 languages

In what must be be a record in publishing history, Manu Dash, proprietor-editor of Bhubaneswar-based publishing house, Dhauli Books, has brought out a volume compiling translations of Odia author Fakir Mohan Senapati’s short story, ‘Rebati’, into 36 languages. Titled Rebati: Speaking in Tongues, this tome of more than 600 pages has translations in 24 Indian and 12 foreign languages. They are Ahomiya, Balochi, Bangla, Bodo, Dogri, English, French, German, Gujarati, Hebrew, Hindi, Japanese, Kannada, Kashmiri, Khasi, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Polish, Punjabi Gurmukhi, Punjabi Shahmukhi, Russian, Sambalpuri-Koshli, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Sinhalese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, Turkish, Urdu and Uzbek.

‘Rebati’ is set in the times of a cholera epidemic, which ravages the family of the protagonist. First published in 1898 in Utkal Sahitya, it is still fresh in its treatment of the human tragedy that unfolds alongside the epidemic. It is considered to be the first short story in Odia while Fakir Mohan Senapati is regarded as the father of modern Odia literature.

Rebati: Speaking in Tongues features an introduction by Himansu Mohapatra and Debendra Dash and a foreword by author Chandrahas Choudhury. It is edited by Manu Dash.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Literary Review
Comments
Related Articles

Former U.S. President Obama buys stake in NBA’s Africa business

Alleged Epstein victim Sarah Ransome has memoir out on November 17

Russian billionaires vs British writer: court battle begins over Putin book

Booker Prize 2021: Kazuo Ishiguro, Richard Powers among top contenders for fiction award

Travelogue meets memoir in this descent down the Brahmaputra | The Hindu On Books Podcast

A memo for muggles: J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books prove there’s still magic in this world

Ganga and Yajnaseni, again: Review of anthology ‘Collegiality and Other Ballads’

Feral fancies: Review of Malayalam author Gracy’s ‘Baby Doll’

‘On Citizenship’ review: Rights and guarantees

‘The Marginalized Self: Tales of Resistance of a Community’ review: On the periphery of change

‘Space Life Matter: The Coming of Age of Indian Science’ review: The struggles and triumphs of India’s scientific fraternity

Green Humour — July 25,2021

Bloomsbury India partners with U.K.’s New Frontier Publishing

Obama-Springsteen book ‘Renegades’ coming in October

Chennai artist’s handmade pop-up book features 30 critically endangered species

If Pegasus is India's Watergate moment, here is the one book that you need to read

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announces autobiography ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’

Prince Harry to publish 'intimate' memoir in 2022

Olympian Lolo Jones examines life's hurdles in new book

Savita Hiremath’s book ‘Endlessly Green’ says why solid waste management is an ethical practice
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 5:03:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/dhauli-books-translates-the-first-odia-short-story-into-36-languages/article35582345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY