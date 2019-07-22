WhatsApp forwards, turned into a book

You and I might find the deluge of stories and fables forwarded to us on email and social media too much to handle, but Bengaluru-based author Dev Prasad doesn’t. In fact, Prasad has gone a step ahead with these tales, filtering out the ones that really did resonate with him, and putting them together in a published book: From Vedanta to WhatsApp (Rupa).

The book contains a total of 60 short stories, distributed across six categories like contentment, karma and action. “They are not all forwarded stories. Some are tales I heard from friends, or from relatives, or that I have known since I was a child. They aren’t just reproduced as is: each tale contains my take on it, the lesson I learnt by reading it,” says the author on a recent visit to Chennai.

One of his favourites is that of a surgeon. “The man has just lost his son, but still shows up at the hospital, to save someone else’s son. The patient’s father is surprised by the surgeon’s abrupt exit, and complains about ‘rudeness’ till a nurse tells him the full story. The lesson here is that of empathy: we judge people by their immediate behaviour, without trying to understand that they might be going through something worse than we are.”

And this is just one of many. Others focus on bringing joy to someone’s life, appreciating what we have, and other themes. All of them, he guarantees, are tales you have heard before, but would like to go through lightly again, perhaps as a bedside read at the end of the day.

“India is a land of stories, from the days of The Mahabharata to now,” he adds.

What bothers Prasad is not the sheer number of the stories he is sent, but the attitude of the person sending them. “I have found some of them quite touching, but when I try to discuss it, I find that the sender either isn’t responsive or doesn’t know the story at all,” he says, “People today don’t read, they just like it and pass it ahead to the next person.”

It is this lack of attention that Prasad wants to combat through his book. “I didn’t want to put in large stories that no one would have time to finish. No story here is more than five pages long. You can read the kind you like, depending on how you feel that day,” he signs off.

From Vedanta to WhatsApp is available on Amazon and at major book stores.