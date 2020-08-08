‘Desire crosses borders of different kinds’: Akhil Katyal

The editors of a recent anthology of queer poetry from South Asia discuss how they unpacked fixities to put their book together

At a time when there is a growing presence of queer writing in the form of fiction, non-fiction and scholarly work in the Indian literary field, the recently released anthology, The World That Belongs To Us, creates its own space, breaking away from prose. Put together by poets Aditi Angiras and Akhil Katyal, it’s a collection of poems with a difference — the idea of poetry has been stretched to include ghazals, sonnets, the spoken word, even rap. The poets featured in this anthology — over 100 of them and from different parts of the subcontinent — represent a rainbow mix of sexuality and gender.

Excerpts from an interview with Angiras and Katyal:

Poetry hardly finds a way in a market dominated by prose. What made you take this route other than the fact that both of you are poets?

Aditi Angiras (AA): In the world of publishing and readership, an interest in poetry might be dwindling but there is a lot happening to poetry outside the book. Poetry on YouTube and Instagram has a huge following; events and performances attract a large young, enthusiastic audience. In fact, I’d say it’s a great time for poems. Initiatives like ‘Bring Back the Poets’, which has queer poeople from South Asia and the Global South doing poetry together, are huge hits.

Akhil Katyal (AK): If we take into account multiple media, including social media and the spoken word, we have never been in the middle of so much poetry in multiple languages. Many of the poems in this collection started their life there. Often, what the publishing world misses, other forums make place for.

I read that you often stumbled while putting together this collection and were ‘called out’, for example, when you did not include asexuals in the spectrum of sexualities. How did you tackle the possibility of omissions?

AA: The ‘calling out’, the stumbling, is what guided our way into the anthology. We began with unpacking the word ‘queer’, to see what it holds, whom it doesn’t talk to, where it wouldn’t go. On this two-year long journey we met a lot of people who were generous with their time, their wisdom, and their experiences. There were emails, phone calls: the scope kept expanding and evolving, to include not just a wider sexuality spectrum but also languages and geographies.

AK: Thank god they called us out. The call grew with the suggestions and additions made by people who responded to it and circulated it. We are grateful to the folks who came on board in different capacities, changed the call in some respects, and expanded the routes on which it circulated.

Akhil Katyal | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chennai-based activist Ramki put us in touch with Manipuri poet Santa Khurai; academic and activist Karthik Bittu and activist, educator and theatre artist Gee Imaan Semmalar put us in touch with Kannada poet Chandini; Kerala-based poet Chandramohan S. put us in touch with Malayalam poet Vijayarajamallika. All three of them have contributed powerful poems to this book.

We’ve seen ‘queer India’ anthologies but this one is South Asian. Why did you feel the need to include neighbouring nations?

AA: I don’t remember if an India-only anthology was even discussed or intended. The idea itself appeared to be too limiting, too fragmented to even consider. Linguistic and cultural affinities braided into a shared history appeared to be a thread that could hold together what we were trying to gather here.

AK: The hardened borders and restriction of movement are fairly recent for our subcontinent. Along with that, there are several disputed regions which simply don’t fit into easy national borders. Further, among the different political regions here, there are long histories of both commonalities and differences, which we thought could be put in a productive conversation with each other.

There is a Punjabi poem in the collection in which two old women speak to each other across the border between Lahore and Jammu. The last time I was there, I noticed that a quarter of the love and lust affairs happening on the Grindr Amritsar app were between folks across the Wagah-Attari border. Desire crosses borders of different kinds. We wanted to let that happen in this book too.

Of course you have poems from established writers such as Vikram Seth, Shals Mahajan, Asad Alvi and Ruth Vanita. But you have also included relatively unknown poets. Was that one of the objectives?

AA: Yes, our primary objective was to have poets from different regions. When the poems started pouring in, we thought we’d also include poems from poets and times that have helped develop our understanding of queerness and poetry.

AK: There is a formidable history of anthologies that has paved the way for this little book. Ruth Vanita, Saleem Kidwai, Ashwini Sukthankar, Hoshang Merchant, Minal Hajratwala and others, brought together queer voices when it was surely far more tricky to do so. We move from the point where they left off. Future anthologists will correct our lacunae.

“We had chosen to break up this part-weird, part-convenient, part-phantasmatic word ‘queer’. We let it disperse. We made it splinter.” Did you seek to change or add dimensions to the idea of being queer?

AA: I don’t know if we were trying to do that consciously. I think everyone who participated in this project did that in their own way since there’s no one way of being queer. The poems in the anthology are testimony to this.

AK: We realised that ‘queer’ might be good for book covers, as a strategic umbrella term with its attendant editorial conveniences, but has little salience once you step into the worlds people actually inhabit. ‘Queer’ gestures towards but doesn’t wholly encompass such identities us transmen, transwomen, lesbian, hijra, kothi, gay, aravani, intersex, jogappa, bisexual, drag king/queen, gender-queer, non-binary, meyeli chele, butch, femme, asexual, pansexual, nupi maanbi, nupa maanba, thirunangai, and many more, each a chaotic universe in itself. The resonances, contexts and worlds these words contain do not dissolve into each other — they have varied, interacting but also independent histories. To be honest, we have both succeeded and failed in carrying the heft of these different worlds in this book. But a fraction of that promise has been realised, I think, and that’s something.

The interviewer is the author of Straight to Normal and Director, Rainbow Lit Fest.