‘Demons’ by Fyodor Dostoevsky: A story of man fighting his demons

The bicentenary of the Russian master Fyodor Dostoevsky (1821-1881) is being celebrated around the world with re-issues of his celebrated novels, renewed critical appreciation of his works, plays and exhibitions. Most of Dostoevsky’s important books were written after 1864 (Notes from Underground, Crime and Punishment, The Gambler, The Idiot, Demons and The Brothers Karamazov.) After his arrest in 1849 for being part of the Petrashevsky Circle, a utopian socialist group, he was sentenced to death, which was commuted at the last minute. However, he was sent to the prison camps of Omsk in Siberia, where he lived till 1854.

Living among thieves, criminals and peasants, Dostoevsky kept a journal, noting down their language and jokes. In his introduction to the Penguin edition of Demons, Robert Maguire says Siberia taught Dostoevsky much that would be fictionalised in this novel, “including criminal speech, the criminal mind and the ways of officialdom”. Dostoevsky thought of writing it after hearing about the sensational murder of a young political worker in 1869. He wrote it in 1871-72.

The new Russian man

Ivan Ivanov, a student at the Petrov Agricultural Academy in Moscow, was part of a group of nihilists led by Sergei Nechaev. When Ivanov protested against Nechaev’s dictatorial ways and left the group, he was hunted down and killed for fear that he would turn informer. Dostoevsky considered nihilism an “evil spirit, taking over the minds of a rising generation of half-educated Russian youth,” as J.M. Coetzee says in his essay in Stranger Shores. In Demons, Ivanov metamorphoses into Ivan Shatov, “the new Russian man,” who fatally runs into Pyotr Verkhovensky, the nihilist.

Dostoevsky weaves this incident into the larger story of man fighting his demon(s) through the life of Nikolai Stavrogin, who, like Verkhovensky, is the leader of a revolutionary cell, and a host of other characters. “Shatov,” says the narrator, “was one of those ideal Russian beings who can suddenly be so struck by some strong idea that it seems to crush them then and there, sometimes even forever.”

On the other hand, Stavrogin, the only son of the rich Varvara Petrovna, mingles with high society in St. Petersburg. He is seemingly fearless and leads a somewhat wild life; his mother begins to hear rumours that he is responsible for “some beastly behaviour towards a lady of good society with whom he had a liaison.”

With doses of black humour, Dostoevsky tells the story in three parts, acquainting readers with his key characters in Part 1, building on the tension between many disparate voices in Part 2 and the denouement in Part 3. Several leading lights and revolutionaries of the era make an appearance, including the Russian novelist Ivan Turgenev as “the great writer Karmazinov”.

Voices and discourses

Richard Pevear’s introduction to the Vintage edition includes a letter Dostoevsky wrote to his publisher Mikhail Katkov of a “genuine inspiration” he had about the main character, Stavrogin, who, he says, “is also a dark character, also a villain, but it seems to me that he is a tragic character… I have taken him from my heart.” Several critics have pointed out that in Demons “there is no dominating central authorial consciousness, and therefore no claim to truth or authority, only competing voices and discourses,” about every aspect of life: god, religion, faith, relationships, class, society. Everything in Demons is inverted, points out Pevear: “Freedom ends in despotism, adoration turns to hatred, lucidity increases blindness… the demons parody god’s world and inverts its ends.”

Dostoevsky’s biographer Joseph Frank says that “no other Russian writer could equal the range of his familiarity with both the depths and heights of Russian society.” The novel itself went through its own highs and lows with his publisher refusing to accept one chapter — where Stavrogin tells a priest how he seduced a girl and then refused to help her when she killed herself — on “moral grounds.” Dostoevsky furiously rewrote bits and the chapter, ‘At Tikhon’s’, was included later as Appendix.

