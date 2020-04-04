Delightfully meandering mystery

Assam, 1922. Sam Wyndham is on leave from his job with the Calcutta police to recuperate in the quaint Khasi hill station of Jatinga; not in its posh clubhouse but in an ashram treating addicts through the tough regime of a week-long vomiting cure. The monks suggest he pass time with books. “Reading broadens the mind.” To which the stiff-upper-lipped Wyndham wryly responds, “So does opium.”

Do or die

But then a ghost from the past — 1905 — appears in this novel that’s skilfully woven around flashbacks of an inconclusive, botched locked-room-murder investigation (involving Wyndham’s first love Bessie as its victim). The crime scene: London’s East End, a milieu of dingy Whitechapel public houses and once squalid streets like Brick Lane (now hep destination for curry outings), forms an extremely evocative backdrop to a high-stakes drama.

It would be an understatement to say that the once-promising constable Wyndham, now Captain of the CID, ended up in India in

1919 because he was at a loose end and scarred by the Great War. He admits to himself at a central moment, “My wife was dead, as were my family, most of my friends and the better part of my soul. I’d come to Calcutta because it was a better option than suicide…” Now, in a remote colonial outpost in India’s northeast, he finds an opportunity to redeem himself — or die.

He meets a new femme fatale in Jatinga — “We might all be created in the image of the Divine, but some of us were clearly closer to the original than others.” Naturally, what follows is a new locked-room-murder echoing the one in 1905. This makes for a delightfully meandering novel with a classic plot symmetry, very unlike the bluntly purposeful thrillers of today that offer little linguistic joy or existential nourishment.

Or as Wyndham broods: “They say the human mind seeks to make sense out of chaos. How much easier it was to simply ascribe these things to the fates or the gods than to face the truth: that the universe was a callous, capricious place, where bad things happened to good people because there was no good reason why they shouldn’t.”

Period details

Abir Mukherjee has had a meteoric rise, with four books over the last four years, translated into 15 languages. His multi-laurelled debut in 2016 — aptly called A Rising Man — was set in Calcutta in 1919, a city of enormous riches where Wyndham, India greenhorn, is tasked with a politically sensitive investigation at a tumultuous time when calls for independence were growing louder. He teams up with the only Indian detective in the colonial police force, ‘Surrender-Not’ Banerjee, who becomes a sidekick-like fixture. This was followed by A Necessary Evil; set a year later, it takes readers to the exotic world of maharajahs and sordid feudal oppression.

The energetic novelist needed only another year to bring out Smoke and Ashes, in which Wyndham is a full-blown addict (which pre-figures the novel under review) and its plot is woven around Calcutta’s opium dens. This literary project clearly has epic dimensions as well as important socio-historical relevance — analysing the late-Raj era — and has attracted multiple awards, shortlistings and longlistings, while instalment #5 is already in the works.

It’s interesting that Mukherjee makes his mark in such a retro genre — but then again not surprising, considering how Sherlock Holmes and Miss Marple remain bestsellers in India and have been mined for ideas by the likes of Satyajit Ray and Kalpish Ratna, respectively. Mukherjee opens with an epigraph from Conan Doyle’s His Last Bow and ends by hoping that his latest offering contains “a means of murder that might have made Agatha Christie proud”; and, as in those English penny-dreadfuls of yore (in marked difference from the American noir that developed as its counterweight), death largely happens off-stage, the murder methods are contrived, and the scarce dramatic set pieces tend towards melodramatic slapstick.

Maybe this is attributable to Christie’s preferred dainty approach to hard-boiled stuff and Sherlock’s armchair-detecting: they simply left no template for epigones to emulate when it comes to writing action scenes. In Mukherjee’s bygone world, the rookie bobby out chasing suspects crawls into a bathhouse through a window at night only to fall flat on his face, lose his revolver in the dark, and stumble about like a lunatic playing hide-and-seek with himself, until he gets caught by villains with Germanic accents who waterboard him. Another time, other villains cosh him and he wakes up tied to a chair… Fun, but it does shatter the realism.

Yet there’s a greater artistic purpose behind Mukherjee’s dishing up rose-tinted nostalgia for an India in which curried haggis once featured on menus. The preference for Chaplinesque violence apart, Mukherjee has a rarely faltering ear for genuine-sounding dialogue, period details feel authentic, and I’d say his prose ups Christie’s. And, unlike her, he displays a morally guided political conscience that her ilk lacked (because no such notions existed then in British drawing rooms). No doubt he’s going to be one of the most successful Indian writers of the 2020s.

The writer is a detective novelist based in Bengaluru.

Death in the East; Abir Mukherjee, Harvill Secker, ₹599