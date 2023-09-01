Delhi’s historical stories have been brought to the pages of several coffee-table books, the latest being Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City by Swapna Liddle

September 01, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Delhi never dies. Every time there is a rapacious invader leaving behind tragic tales of pillage and plunder, Delhi, much like the proverbial Phoenix, rises. From Indraprastha, the progenitor of many cities of Delhi, to Lutyens’ New Delhi via Yoginipura, Lal Kot, Siri, Kilokheri, Chiragh, Jahanpanah, Tughlakabad, Firozabad, Mubarakabad, Deen Panah and Shahjahanabad, Delhi has seen and survived them all. Located on the banks of the Yamuna that once threw the Shastras on the land to the right, leading to the place being named Nigambodh Ghat or the Bank of Sacred Knowledge, the city that arose near its banks was supposed to be the best of best, fit for the god of gods, Indra. Thus came about Indraprastha, the first city.

Yamuna was much coveted; Krishna’s brother Balram desired her; she rebuffed him. Delhi has been no less sought after: conquered according to a legend at least seven times, and 14 according to another tale. The story of its origin, its many capitals, its palaces and forts, its madrasas and sarais, has been brought to the pages of several coffee-table books, ranging from the latest Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City by Swapna Liddle with visual curation by Pramod Kapoor and Sneha Pamneja, to the good old Delhi: A Portrait by Khushwant Singh with photographs by Raghu Rai to Princely Palaces in New Delhi by Sumanta K. Bhowmick and Maps of Delhi by Pilar Maria Guerrieri.

So intriguing has been the story of Delhi that its name too is shrouded in mystery. As Singh writes in his inimitable manner, “There has been considerable speculation about the origins of the odd-sounding name, Delhi, pronounced Dehlee by the literati, Dilli by the hoi-polloi. Some say it is derived from the Persian Dehleez or Hindi Dehali — threshold, because it was the gateway to the Gangetic plains.” Rai’s photographs show the original Parliament House, the seat of democratic power and around it a Sikh gurdwara, a church and a mosque. He shows too Dussehra celebrations and the mesmerising Jama Masjid.

Intimate mapping

Talking of Jama Masjid, Liddle’s book is about Shahjahanabad, now called Old Delhi though it is younger to all cities of Delhi, except Lutyens’ Delhi. The book has a historical map of Shahjahanabad as it existed in the 1840s, about a decade before death and destruction visited it during the Revolt of 1857.

As Liddle writes, “Shahjahanbad was a planned city, the only living, planned, Mughal city extant in largely its original form.”

In the city came up mansions of amirs (nobles), specialised markets, places of worship and learning. With its richly detailed maps marking not just landmarks but even smaller lanes and markets, the book is an architect and a historian’s delight. For the common man it has more secrets than our grandmother’s trove.

A little earlier we had Guerrieri’s book recording the crests and troughs of the city through intimate mapping. As the author explains, “The documents in this collection stem primarily from Indian archives and institutions, and for the most part, have not previously been published.” Besides the tourist map of the city, the book has a map on the siege of Delhi in 1857, in which the martial strategy of the British is illustrated. At another level is Bhowmick’s window to the homes of nawabs and maharajas in Delhi.

Between the pages of these books, rich in visual artistry, we get to know a city that never dies. Oh, never mind the Yamuna, the sister of Yama, the Deity of Death.

