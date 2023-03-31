Defining Men’s Lib

If ever a book’s title forced a reader to pick it up, Kumar Vikram’s Men’s Lib will win hands down. For long we have been used to reading about women’s liberation, but here comes an author who talks of the need to liberate men from the oppressive forces of patriarchy!

A senior editor with the National Book Trust, Vikram is an independent researcher, translator, poet and essayist. He merges many of his skills here in a collection of essays written over a period of 15 years. The essays remove many a blinker. As Vikram says, “These essays try to walk through lanes and bylanes of ideas and personalities, believing them all to be part and parcel of one big village, or maybe an apartment, which are interconnected and have corridors to link them but due to prejudices, one remains oblivious of the same.”

Edited excerpts:

How do you define Men’s Lib?

There was a credible Men’s Lib or Liberation movement led by heterosexual men in the 1970s in the U.S. with which some distinguished thinker-activists like Jack Nicolas are identified. In contemporary times, we have Australian psychologist Steve Biddulph who provides a theoretical framework to the concept. In the Indian context, I believe, this concept has not been part of serious academic or social discourse.

Men’s Lib underlines that patriarchy impacts negatively both women and men. In the case of men, patriarchy hands them down a hollow superiority complex, providing them a fallacy of achievement, which implies that being born a male is an achievement in itself. This further proves to be a debilitating factor for man’s inclusive and holistic development as an individual, negating his ability to have relationship with women and others on equal terms. Thus men too need liberation from the debilitating nature of patriarchy.

How has the absence of Men’s Lib enabled forces of patriarchy?

I have not discussed the idea of ‘Men’s Lib’ just as an abstraction or a theory, rather it stems from disturbing contemporary realities of female foeticide and infanticide backed by Census data. I try to make a case that feminist or women’s liberation movement is not enough to deal with deeply entrenched gender prejudices. We need to look at the ‘source’ of the problem, which is, the ‘male infrastructure’ that commands the discourse of society.

For example, it is common to come across the ideas emerging from the women’s empowerment movement stating that ‘women are no less than men’ or ‘women can walk shoulder to shoulder with men’ etc, which, in themselves, are worthwhile ideals, no doubt. But, by implication, this presupposes that men are perfect, that men have already ‘arrived’ and it is only women who are required to do the catching up. So a parallel Men’s Lib movement pushing for liberating men themselves from patriarchal ideas is needed as its absence obscures the unlearning of power and control which men must go through.

You talk of Mumtaz Mahal as a tragi-romantic figure. Does that explain her popularity ahead of, say, Fatima Sheikh?

Although the comparison may not be desirable since they belong to two different eras, then more than the tragi-romantic aspect, I think it is due to the fact that Mumtaz Mahal comes from a powerful royal dynasty and thus her aura has been patronised and sustained over the centuries. In the case of Fatima Sheikh, the fact that she became a champion of educational empowerment of women and the marginal community; it is just not easy for her to gain that kind of traction in social discourse as of now. But, if I try to refer to the point of view that I put forth in my essay on Taj Mahal, I would rather like to compare Fatima Sheikh to a Noor Jahan or a Razia Sultan as, like them, she proved enterprising, industrious, and a rebel feminist icon in her own right.

How does one negotiate who one is? And does modern day concept of supremacy of the individual draw from it?

For me, the age-old wisdom such as the Buddhist concept of ‘Middle Path’ is a significant guiding pole. No human being can survive just as an individualist being nor can he or she be completely a social being devoid of their personal identity. We negotiate continuously between our inner being and our social phenomena, and it is for us to find that ‘golden mean’.