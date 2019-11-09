Death in the clouds: ‘Where the Hills Hide Their Secrets’ by Adirath Sethi

Adirath Sethi’s novel begins with Susheela hiding in the garden of an empty bungalow. She wants the money owed to her even if she has to steal it. She is strangled during the attempt and her body is later found in a lake. This takes the author three pages of wordy prose. Sample this: “She took courage in the tenebrosity of her surroundings. It should not have been so, but the full moon had surrendered its luminescence to the inexorable opacity of the storm clouds.” And this continues through the book. Halfway through, I was left wondering if this was a whodunnit or a chance to show off how many tough words the author knows.

Set in Nalanoor, a fictional town in the Nilgiris, the reader is introduced in quick succession — well, as quick as the wordiness will allow — to Vishnu, a lawyer who has just won control over his estates after a legal battle; his pregnant wife Maya; Tim, Vishnu’s best friend; Mridula and Arun, Maya’s sister and brother-in-law; Mani and Veena, Mridula’s childhood friend and his wife; and Sam, Susheela’s husband, who is accused of killing her.

Many of these characters are rich and everyone has secrets to hide. Tim is a philanderer whose business is on the verge of ruin. Susheela was known to be blackmailing not just Tim but many others. Mani, a doctor, is in love with Mridula, who suspects her husband of having an affair with his colleague. He gets drawn into her plan to ruin her husband. Amid all this, Vishnu decides to defend Sam.

While this should have set the stage for a cracking read, unfortunately, it all peters out. As a reader, you aren’t really invested in the characters. By the time Sethi introduces his twists, it is too late to save the tale. A good editor could have turned this into a sharp thriller, but now we have to make do with a half-baked tale.

Where The Hills Hide Their Secrets; Adirath Sethi, Tara/ India Research Press, ₹299