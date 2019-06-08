‘Days of My China Dragon’ by Chandrahas Choudhury: The tao in the kitchen

The simplest dishes,” says Jigar Pala, the proprietor of this book’s eponymous China Dragon restaurant, and also its narrator and chief protagonist, “are actually the hardest to make, and when done well, are sublime in a way that even high cuisine is not.”

This perceptive remark applies well to Chandrahas Choudhury’s new book. In its simplicity, it is heartening to read; a glad reminder, in an age overwhelmed by the visual medium, that the communication of meaning with words remains the most precious achievement of storytelling.

But its faults also are instructive; they remind us that the simple is not the casual, and does not suffer being trifled with.

Raconteur’s freedom

In form, Days of my China Dragon is a set of vignettes, tales and ruminations, revolving around the business of running a Chinese restaurant in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi. Our raconteur is the restaurant’s owner, Jigar Pala, whose oft-repeated acclamation, “Welcome to the China Dragon”, invites the reader to imagine themselves seated at a table (as around a fireside or on a balcony, all familiar accoutrements of raconteuring), listening to him talk.

Now, the potency of such a set-up is that no subject is amiss. Our storyteller has the freedom to rove, and the more diverse his discourse becomes, while yet remaining unified in his person and his thought, the more edifying is our experience. Then do we begin to feel and marvel that all the universe has been brought to bear on a particular spot in time and space.

Choudhury is acutely aware of these possibilities, as even a glance at the chapter headings reveals. From his position in the China Dragon, Jigar Pala is set to deliver a “short lecture on human excellence”, “a meditation on fried rice”; he will discourse on “two kinds of people”; discover “the tao in the kitchen”; ask and answer the philosophical question, “why do we go to a restaurant?” and so on.

All this, as I said, is right and proper. But let us attend to what makes it so. In exploring such fancies as the “democratic” nature of fried rice, or in likening a restaurant to a baby, the justifying principle is that man is the measure of all things.

In other words, it is the human being who gives value and meaning to the business of cooking and eating. It can never be vice versa. This is the binding commandment that is the flipside of the raconteur’s freedom. The one who violates it becomes an instant bore and a petty tyrant, subjecting listeners to private obsessions and grievances.

Celebrating storytelling

No doubt, Choudhury is conscious of this danger. Therefore, Jigar Pala rightly lauds “that vision of human communion for which food is the road”, and China Dragon rightly devotes more attention to the people (the staff and the customers) who create the life of the restaurant, than to clever commentaries about cuisine.

Yet it does so with a seeming grudge, as though conflicted about what really matters more. ‘My Restaurant’ is the title of Chapter One, and this proprietary tone never disappears from the book. For all his philosophical airs, the burden of business tangibly weighs down Jigar Pala, and mars his attitude to people.

He is interested in them, but it is apparent that he delights in the coming-to-grief of those who have wronged him, cannot help making fun of those who work for him, and is generally disaffected towards other people’s tragedies.

Meanwhile his restaurant business, which could, at least occasionally, have set the stage for a human encounter and then receded into the background, continually obtrudes instead.

However, the simplest dishes are indeed the hardest to make, and these faults, which occur in the telling, do not undermine the original merit of Choudhury’s conception. Days of My China Dragon looks towards human fraternity, celebrates traditional storytelling, and is free from ideological rancour. These qualities, in these times, make for uncommonly good reading.

The writer is the author, most recently, of The Outraged: Times of Strife.

Days of My China Dragon; Chandrahas Choudhury, Simon and Schuster, ₹399