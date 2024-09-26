Daily Quiz: on T.S. Eliot

1 / 7 | An easy one to begin with. Expand the initials T.S. in the great poet's name.

Answer : Thomas Stearns

2 / 7 | Of the four parts of Eliot's 'Four Quartets', two are 'Burnt Norton' and 'East Coker'. Name the other two.

Answer : The Dry Salvages' and 'Little Gidding'

3 / 7 | Which work is called Eliot's 'conversion poem' because it was written after his conversion to Anglicanism in 1927?

Answer : 'Ash-Wednesday'

4 / 7 | To which literary figure was Eliot's most famous work 'The Wasteland' dedicated and from where did he get the title?

Answer : Ezra Pound and Charles Dickens' 'Our Mutual Friend'

5 / 7 | In 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats', if Macavity is the Mystery Cat, then who are the The Cat about Town and The Railway Cat?

Answer : Skimbleshanks and Bustopher Jones

6 / 7 | Before becoming a noted literary figure, at which famous bank did Eliot work?

Answer : Lloyds