Daily Quiz | On Milan Kundera

1 / 5 | Which of Milan Kundera's novels examines the feelings associated with returning home after being away for long?
Answer : Ignorance

2 / 5 | In 2019, the Czech Republic made what they called a "very important symbolic gesture" to Kundera. What was this gesture?
Answer : They restored his citizenship

3 / 5 | In 1972, fascinated by the work of Franz Kafka, this writer championed a series to bring together excellent works of fiction by writers from Eastern Europe. Seventeen books were published as part of this series by Penguin's imprint. They include Kundera's The Book of Laughter and Forgetting and Laughable Loves. Who is the writer who began this series?
Answer : Philip Roth (The series was called Writers from the Other Europe)

4 / 5 | One of Kundera's works was adapted for film. He was unhappy with the adaptation and never allowed another adaptation of his books. Which book was this?
Answer : The Unbearable Lightness of Being