Daily Quiz: On J.K. Rowling

British author J.K. Rowling was born on July 31, 1965. Here is a quiz on her, and her works:

Published - July 31, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Q: Rowling gave which fictional character she created her own birth date of July 31?

A: Harry Potter 

Q: After the success of the Harry Potter series, she wrote which novel for adults, making this book her first publication after the series?

A: Casual Vacancy

Q: Her mother’s death heavily affected Rowling’s writing. She later said that her literary creation of this magical object in the Harry Potter series is about her mother’s death, and noted an “evident parallelism” between Harry confronting his own mortality and her life. Which is the magical object?

A: The Mirror of Erised

Q: This play written by Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany premiered in 2016. The plot occurs nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Rowling has referred to the play as “the eighth Harry Potter story”. What is it called?

A: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Q: This English novelist primarily known for her comment upon the British landed gentry at the end of the 18th century, is described by Rowling as her “favourite author of all time”. Who is it?

A: Jane Austen

