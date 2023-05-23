Daily Quiz | On Herge, the creator of Tintin

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | What was the christened name of Herge and he was a native of which European nation? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : George Prosper Remi SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Having been an active boy scout, Herge in 1926 began a comic strip featuring a character, who was a patrol leader, in a magazine called ‘Le Boy-scout belge’. Name the character considered by Herge scholars to be a precursor to Tintin. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Totor SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Tintin was ‘born’ on January 10, 1929 in which magazine of which Herge had become the editor the previous year? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Le Petit Vingtième’ SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Between 1930 and 1941, Herge produced a popular comic series featuring two mischievous boys from Brussels and their run-ins with the local police. Name the troublesome duo. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Quick & Flupke SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | In 1934, Herge befriended a sculptor/artist who impressed upon the former the importance of a strong storyline and good background research while writing his stories. Name this Chinese who inspired ‘The Blue Lotus’. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chang Chong-Chen SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | In ‘The Adventures of Jo, Zette and Jocko’, what type of animal was Jocko? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chimpanzee SHOW ANSWER