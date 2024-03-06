Daily Quiz | On Gabriel García Márquez

1 / 6 | Let's start with a simple one: in which year did Márquez win the Nobel Prize in Literature?

Answer : 1982

2 / 6 | Upon García Márquez's death in April 2014, Juan Manuel Santos, then president of Colombia, called him something. What is it?

Answer : "The greatest Colombian who ever lived"

3 / 6 | This is a fictional town from one of his most celebrated novels of all time, One Hundred Years of Solitude. The town is often supposed to draw from Márquez's childhood town, Aracataca. Name the town.

Answer : Macondo

4 / 6 | What was the name of the Colombian newscast that aired between 1992 and 1997? Márquez was one of the founders of this newscast.

Answer : QAP

5 / 6 | This 1975 novel by Márquez is termed a 'dictator novel', having been based on a variety of real-life leaders. Name the novel.

Answer : The Autumn of the Patriarch