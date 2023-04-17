Daily Quiz | On famous animals in fiction

1 / 6 | This animal is a variant of the leopard and the jaguar. Born in captivity, he is the mentor of an abandoned child in this book written by a widely influential and now controversial author. This author drew upon books by other writers to write this classic and also said that he/she had never visited the place in India where this book was set. What animal and book are we talking about?

Answer : Bagheera (the black panther) in The Jungle Book (by Rudyard Kipling)

2 / 6 | This creature is native to the Arctic region. It is diurnal and has excellent eyesight and a keen sense of hearing. It was presented as a birthday gift to a young boy and remained a close and loyal friend of his until its death in the last book of the series. This creature's death in the book represented "a loss of innocence and security," said its author later. What was this creature's name in the fantasy series?

Answer : Hedwig

3 / 6 | In this work, the eponymous hero leaves his puppy to go to war. When he returns years later, the puppy, now a full-grown dog, dies as soon as it sees him. This brief reunion was depicted in a painting by Theodoor Van Thulden and a poem by Alexander Pope. The title of the painting and the poem mention the name of this dog. The name of the dog is also the name of a character in Greek mythology— a giant with a hundred eyes. What is the name of this dog and what is this epic in which he is featured?

Answer : Argos; Homer's Odyssey

4 / 6 | In this series, the soul of a person exists in animal form outside the body. The animal companions reflect the character's innermost temperaments. Extreme distance between these animals and humans causes distress and even death in this English writer's imagination. What are these creatures called in this trilogy, which was later adapted for the theatre, for film as well as a television series?

Answer : Dæmons (in the series called His Dark Materials)

5 / 6 | This author wrote a book about a goat which belongs to an old couple. The book is not just an exploration of the life journey of the goat, but also a social commentary on our times. The author of this book was recently longlisted for the International Booker Prize this year for another book. Who is this author?

Answer : Perumal Murugan