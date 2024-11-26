ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz: On events happened on November 26

Published - November 26, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Here is a quiz on events that happened on November 26

Abhinaya K

A man reading ‘Alice in Wonderland’ | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Q:  Angela Bassett played the lead role in the movie about this trailblazing rock and roll singer. The movie released in 1993. The singer has been inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame twice. Identify the singer who was born on this day and also name the movie. 

A:  Tina Turner and What’s Love Got to Do with It 

Q: The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26,1949. At the time of adoption, the Constitution was about 145,000 words long making it the longest national Constitution to ever be adopted. Is the statement true or false? Also identify how many Articles it had when it was adopted. 

A: True and 395 

Q: The first French satellite was launched on this day in 1965. It was named after a French comic character created by René Goscinny. Name the Satellite.

A: Asterix

Q: This fantasy children’s book was published in America on this day. Written by a mathematician, it has an assortment of characters including March Hare, Bill the Lizard, Cheshire Cat. Name the book and the original name of the author. 

A:  Alice in Wonderland and Charles Lutwidge Dodgson

Q: Charles Schulz, who passed away on this day, is the creator of comic characters like Charlie brown and Snoopy. Name the comic strip that gained wide appeal. 

A: Peanuts

