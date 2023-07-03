Daily Quiz | On eponymous adjectives in English

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | A word that means “given to drunken revelry”, this originates from Roman festivals, dedicated to a Greek god and involved wine-drinking, drunkenness etc. Name the Greek god (including the alternate name that lent to the word in question) and the festival DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bacchanalian, Bacchus (Roman name for Dionysus) SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This word originates from the name of a legendary, maybe, fictional French soldier who served in Napolean Bonaparte’s army. This word means a belief in the superiority of one’s own group. Name the word and the person DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chauvinism, Nicolas Chauvin SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | A synonym of “hedonist”, this word derives from a Greek philosopher whose philosophy transcends “hedonism” and promoted materialism that was opposed to superstition and divine intervention, in a way that was similarly promoted by the Indian heterodox philosophy, Charvaka. Name the word and the philosopher DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Epicurean, Epicurus SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This word, meaning “excessively optimistic”, originates from a character in a satirical novella written by Voltaire. Name the word and the novella. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Panglossian, Candide SHOW ANSWER