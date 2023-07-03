Daily Quiz | On eponymous adjectives in English
A word that means “given to drunken revelry”, this originates from Roman festivals, dedicated to a Greek god and involved wine-drinking, drunkenness etc. Name the Greek god (including the alternate name that lent to the word in question) and the festival
Answer : Bacchanalian, Bacchus (Roman name for Dionysus)
This word originates from the name of a legendary, maybe, fictional French soldier who served in Napolean Bonaparte’s army. This word means a belief in the superiority of one’s own group. Name the word and the person
Answer : Chauvinism, Nicolas Chauvin
A synonym of “hedonist”, this word derives from a Greek philosopher whose philosophy transcends “hedonism” and promoted materialism that was opposed to superstition and divine intervention, in a way that was similarly promoted by the Indian heterodox philosophy, Charvaka. Name the word and the philosopher
This word, meaning “excessively optimistic”, originates from a character in a satirical novella written by Voltaire. Name the word and the novella.
Known to be the first recorded legislator of Athens in ancient Greece, this gentleman’s name lends to a word that means “very severe, cruel or harsh”. Name the person and the word.
