Daily Quiz | On eponymous adjectives in English
Premium

On the occasion of Franz Kafka’s 140th birth anniversary, here’s a quiz on eponymous adjectives

July 03, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On eponymous adjectives in English
Franz Kafka.
1 / 5 | A word that means “given to drunken revelry”, this originates from Roman festivals, dedicated to a Greek god and involved wine-drinking, drunkenness etc. Name the Greek god (including the alternate name that lent to the word in question) and the festival
Answer : Bacchanalian, Bacchus (Roman name for Dionysus)
