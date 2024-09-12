Daily Quiz: On diacritical marks

5 / 1 | These two diacritical marks are mirror images of each other. One is called the ogonek. What’s the other called? In Spanish, it means “little Z”. You usually find this mark used in a word that means the face of a structure, sometimes a false one.

Answer : Cedilla

5 / 1 | Acute, grave, and caron are three types of diacritical marks belonging to a larger group called _______. Fill in the blank with a word that had its origins in the fact that the three types were historically used to denote contrasting pitches when pronouncing a word.

Answer : Cedilla

5 / 1 | The official language of the smallest region of Finland is Swedish. Its capital is named for the Empress Maria Alexandrovna of Russia. Name the diacritical mark that appears on the first letter of this region’s name.

Answer : Cedilla

5 / 1 | The use of this diacritical mark denotes a long vowel in many languages — from French to Japanese letters converted to the Latin alphabet in the Nihon-shiki system. But in statistics, this symbol over a variable indicates the variable’s value is an estimate. Name the mark.

Answer : Cedilla

5 / 1 | This country is located off Central Africa, near the equator, and is an archipelago with two main islands. The country’s name includes diacritical marks but the U.N. spells it on occasion without the marks. Name the country.