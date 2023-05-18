Daily Quiz | On children’s authors and books
This is a literary genre in prose or verse that features animals, legendary creatures, plants, and inanimate objects and that illustrates or leads to a particular moral lesson, which may in the end be added explicitly as a concise saying. Many famous stories belonging to this genre are credited to a Greek storyteller. What are they called?
He was a Danish author, best remembered for The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling, and Thumbelina. Identify the author. He is said to be inspired by which collection of Middle Eastern folk tales that his father introduced to him as a child?
Answer : Hans Christian Andersen, Arabian Nights
This Indian author has written over 65 books for children. One of the popular fictional characters created by this author is Rusty. Name the author. Name the 1980 novel written by him that was later adapted into a 2005 Hindi film by the same name, which later won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.
Answer : Ruskin Bond, The Blue Umbrella
Franklin W. Dixon is the pen name used by a variety of different authors who were part of a team that wrote several mystery series for children and teens, involving two brothers Frank and Joe who are amateur sleuths, solving cases that stumped their adult counterparts. What is the name of the series?
This is a character created by American writer Johnny Gruelle that appeared in a series of books he wrote and illustrated for young children. It is a rag doll with red yarn for hair and a triangle nose. What is the name of the character?
What is the name of the fictional character who is red-haired, freckled, unconventional and superhumanly strong? She is able to lift her horse one-handed. Two of her best friends are her horse and a monkey called Mr. Nilsson.
This is a series of children’s mystery books written by Enid Blyton, with Fatty and his dog Buster as the team leaders. They encounter a mystery almost every school holiday, always solving the puzzle before Mr. Goon, the unpleasant village policeman, much to his annoyance. What is the name of the series?
Answer : The Five Find-Outers and Dog
