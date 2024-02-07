Daily Quiz | On Charles Dickens

1 / 6 | This is a collection of short pieces Dickens originally published in various newspapers and other periodicals when he started his career as a journalist. What is the name of the collection? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sketches by Boz SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | What is the term used to describe something reminiscent of Dickens and his writings, such as poor social or working conditions, or comically repulsive characters? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dickensian SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This Dickens’ character is a wealthy spinster, once jilted at the altar, who insists on wearing her wedding dress for the rest of her life. Name her. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Miss Havisham SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Which writer and critic once remarked that Dickens’ Great Expectations was more seditious than Karl Marx’s Das Kapital? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : George Bernard Shaw SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Traditionally, this word means a person or object that behaves deceptively or dishonestly. However, in modern usage, this is most associated with the character Ebenezer Scrooge. What is the word? How is it referred to in his novella A Christmas Carol? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Humbug, “Bah! Humbug!” SHOW ANSWER