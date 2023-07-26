Daily Quiz | On Aldous Huxley
Huxley taught French for a year at Eton College, where Eric Blair was one of his students. Eric Blair went on to become a famous author in his own capacity. Blair wrote under a famous pen name. What was it?
In Huxley’s Brave New World, he portrays a society operating on the principles of mass production, and the dehumanising aspects of scientific progress. He has explored another theme which refers to the process of an automatic, conditioned response that is paired with a specific stimulus. What is this process called?
His Eyeless in Gaza is a bestselling novel, first published in 1936. The title is taken from a phrase in one of John Milton’s dramas. Name the drama. Huxley also based a character on an Australian author who developed the Alexander Technique, an educational process that recognizes and overcomes reactive, habitual limitations in movement and thinking. Name this author.
Answer : Frederick Matthias Alexander
Huxley wrote a foreword to this Indian philosopher’s book, The First and Last Freedom. Name the philosopher.
Huxley was commissioned by Walt Disney in 1945 to write a script based on a children’s novel, and the biography of the novel’s author. The script, however, was not used. Name the book and the author.
Answer : Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
