Daily Quiz | On Aldous Huxley

Huxley taught French for a year at Eton College, where Eric Blair was one of his students. Eric Blair went on to become a famous author in his own capacity. Blair wrote under a famous pen name. What was it?
Answer: George Orwell

In Huxley's Brave New World, he portrays a society operating on the principles of mass production, and the dehumanising aspects of scientific progress. He has explored another theme which refers to the process of an automatic, conditioned response that is paired with a specific stimulus. What is this process called?
Answer: Pavlovian conditioning

His Eyeless in Gaza is a bestselling novel, first published in 1936. The title is taken from a phrase in one of John Milton's dramas. Name the drama. Huxley also based a character on an Australian author who developed the Alexander Technique, an educational process that recognizes and overcomes reactive, habitual limitations in movement and thinking. Name this author.
Answer: Frederick Matthias Alexander

Huxley wrote a foreword to this Indian philosopher's book, The First and Last Freedom. Name the philosopher.
Answer: Jiddu Krishnamurti