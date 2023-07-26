HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Aldous Huxley
Premium

Aldous Huxley was born on this day in 1894. Here is a quiz on his works

July 26, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Aldous Huxley
Aldous Huxley was born on this day in 1894.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Huxley taught French for a year at Eton College, where Eric Blair was one of his students. Eric Blair went on to become a famous author in his own capacity. Blair wrote under a famous pen name. What was it?
Answer : George Orwell
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
