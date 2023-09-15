Daily Quiz | On Agatha Christie

1 / 6 | Agatha Christie wrote six semi-autobiographical novels under a pseudonym and kept the fact that she was an author a secret for almost 20 years. What was the pseudonym? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mary Westmacott SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Christie dedicated her book Hallowe’en Party to a prolific English writer and a noted humorist. She is said to have admired this writer. Identify the writer. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : P.G. Wodehouse SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | The Big Four, The Mystery of the Blue Train, Death on the Nile, The Shadow on the Glass. Which book among the four is not a part of Hercule Poirot series? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Shadow on the Glass SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | One of Christie’s plays, The Mousetrap set the world record for the longest continuous run at one theatre. Which theatre did it play in and how many shows? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Ambassadors Theatre, London and 8,862 performances SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The noted novelist is said to have disappeared for nearly two weeks. The incident made national headlines and a manhunt was launched with several officers and volunteers. She was found later at a hotel in Yorkshire, England. After what incident did Christie disappear? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Her husband Col. Archibald Christie had asked her for a divorce SHOW ANSWER