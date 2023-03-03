Daily Quiz | On D.H. Lawrence
This is a 1913 novel by Lawrence that traces the emotional conflicts through the protagonist, Paul Morel, and his suffocating relationships with a demanding mother and two very different lovers. Often regarded as one of his finest works, the book contains a frequently quoted use of the English dialect word which has a meaning ‘unusually susceptible to cold weather’. What is the name of the book? Identify the word that is used.
The first novel, published in 1915 follows three generations of the Brangwen family living in Nottinghamshire, and the second one published in 1920 is a sequel to the first. Lawrence’s frank treatment of sexual desire caused the first novel to be censored in Britain for 11 years, and the second one was banned temporarily. Name the two books.
In 1964, the bookseller Ranjit Udeshi in Bombay was prosecuted under Section 292 of the IPC for selling an unexpurgated copy of one of Lawrence’s books. Identify the book. A legal test for obscenity was later mandated to determine if the book constitutes obscenity. What is the name of the test?
Answer : Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Hicklin Test
Corasmin and the Parrots, Walk to Huayapa, and The Mozo are some of the essays published in his collection of travel essays. What is the name of the collection of these essays? Lawrence’s 1926 political novel also traces themes reflecting his experiences in this particular place on which he has written the travel essays. What is the name of the novel?
Answer : Mornings in Mexico, The Plumed Serpent
This eventually became Lawrence’s main form of expression in his final years. Extremely controversial, he received backlash for his work on The Finding of Moses, Red Willow Trees, and Boccaccio Story. What was the form of expression?
This is a British biographical film about Lawrence and his wife Frieda, produced and directed by Christopher Miles. What is the name of the film?
