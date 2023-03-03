HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On D.H. Lawrence
D.H. Lawrence, the English writer was known for his works reflecting on modernity, social alienation, and industrialization while championing sexuality, vitality, and instinct. He died on this day, 93 years ago. Here is a quiz on the controversial writer and his works.

March 03, 2023

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On D.H. Lawrence
D.H. Lawrence.
1 / 6 | This is a 1913 novel by Lawrence that traces the emotional conflicts through the protagonist, Paul Morel, and his suffocating relationships with a demanding mother and two very different lovers. Often regarded as one of his finest works, the book contains a frequently quoted use of the English dialect word which has a meaning ‘unusually susceptible to cold weather’. What is the name of the book? Identify the word that is used.
Answer : Sons and Lovers, ‘Nesh’
