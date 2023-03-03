Daily Quiz | On D.H. Lawrence

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | This is a 1913 novel by Lawrence that traces the emotional conflicts through the protagonist, Paul Morel, and his suffocating relationships with a demanding mother and two very different lovers. Often regarded as one of his finest works, the book contains a frequently quoted use of the English dialect word which has a meaning ‘unusually susceptible to cold weather’. What is the name of the book? Identify the word that is used. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sons and Lovers, ‘Nesh’ SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The first novel, published in 1915 follows three generations of the Brangwen family living in Nottinghamshire, and the second one published in 1920 is a sequel to the first. Lawrence’s frank treatment of sexual desire caused the first novel to be censored in Britain for 11 years, and the second one was banned temporarily. Name the two books. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Rainbow, Women in Love SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | In 1964, the bookseller Ranjit Udeshi in Bombay was prosecuted under Section 292 of the IPC for selling an unexpurgated copy of one of Lawrence’s books. Identify the book. A legal test for obscenity was later mandated to determine if the book constitutes obscenity. What is the name of the test? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Hicklin Test SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Corasmin and the Parrots, Walk to Huayapa, and The Mozo are some of the essays published in his collection of travel essays. What is the name of the collection of these essays? Lawrence’s 1926 political novel also traces themes reflecting his experiences in this particular place on which he has written the travel essays. What is the name of the novel? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mornings in Mexico, The Plumed Serpent SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This eventually became Lawrence’s main form of expression in his final years. Extremely controversial, he received backlash for his work on The Finding of Moses, Red Willow Trees, and Boccaccio Story. What was the form of expression? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Painting SHOW ANSWER