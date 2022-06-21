June 19 was celebrated as Father’s Day. Here is a quiz on some famous fathers in fiction
Daily Quiz | On famous fathers in fiction
1.
Who is the father of Shakespeare's Cordelia, Goneril and Regan?
Answer :
King Lear
2.
"It was times like these when I thought my father, who hated guns and had never been to any wars, was the bravest man who ever lived." Who is this father from a famous book?
Answer :
Atticus Finch
3.
This father in a Jane Austen novel says: "Let me not have the grief of seeing you unable to respect your partner in life". We are never told his first name. Who is he?
Answer :
Mr. Bennet
4.
This father screws the caps on to toothpaste tubes. He loses his job. Who is this father who appears in two novels by the same author?
Answer :
William Bucket
5.
Boromir and Faramir are two brothers who fight to protect Gondor. What was the title of their father, Denethor?
Answer :
Steward of Gondor
6.
In this book, Baba treats his son Amir and his servant's son Hassan the same way. Later in life, Amir learns something big that he did not know about his Baba. Which book is this, which the author has often described as a father-son story and which has the famous line: "For you, a thousand times over"?