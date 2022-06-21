Daily Quiz | On famous fathers in fiction

Radhika Santhanam June 21, 2022 12:14 IST

June 19 was celebrated as Father’s Day. Here is a quiz on some famous fathers in fiction

Daily Quiz | On famous fathers in fiction June 19 was celebrated as Father’s Day. Here is a quiz on some famous fathers in fiction Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On famous fathers in fiction 1/6 1. Who is the father of Shakespeare's Cordelia, Goneril and Regan? SHOW ANSWER Answer : King Lear I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. "It was times like these when I thought my father, who hated guns and had never been to any wars, was the bravest man who ever lived." Who is this father from a famous book? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Atticus Finch I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This father in a Jane Austen novel says: "Let me not have the grief of seeing you unable to respect your partner in life". We are never told his first name. Who is he? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mr. Bennet I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This father screws the caps on to toothpaste tubes. He loses his job. Who is this father who appears in two novels by the same author? SHOW ANSWER Answer : William Bucket I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Boromir and Faramir are two brothers who fight to protect Gondor. What was the title of their father, Denethor? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Steward of Gondor I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In this book, Baba treats his son Amir and his servant's son Hassan the same way. Later in life, Amir learns something big that he did not know about his Baba. Which book is this, which the author has often described as a father-son story and which has the famous line: "For you, a thousand times over"? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Kite Runner I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On famous fathers in fiction YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



