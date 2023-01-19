Daily Quiz | On Rudyard Kipling’s works

1. This poem is set in colonial Burma, with the protagonist a Cockney working-class soldier. The poem was later set to music by Oley Speaks. The song was sung by a famous American singer and actor. Identify the poem and the singer who sang the song.

Answer: Mandalay; Frank Sinatra

2. In 2002, to mark the centenary of the publication of the book, this collection of stories featured on a series of U.K. postage stamps. The stories illustrate how animals acquired their distinctive features. Name the book.

Answer: Just So Stories

3. In 2012, an extinct species was named after Rudyard Kipling in recognition of his enthusiasm for natural sciences. Identify the species and its name.

Answer: Crocodile; Goniopholis kiplingi

4. Learoyd, Mulvaney, and Ortheris are the characters from which Kipling's story? In which book was this story published?

Answer: The Three Musketeers, Plain Tales from the Hills