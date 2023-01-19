Daily Quiz | On Rudyard Kipling’s works
This poem is set in colonial Burma, with the protagonist a Cockney working-class soldier. The poem was later set to music by Oley Speaks. The song was sung by a famous American singer and actor. Identify the poem and the singer who sang the song.
In 2002, to mark the centenary of the publication of the book, this collection of stories featured on a series of U.K. postage stamps. The stories illustrate how animals acquired their distinctive features. Name the book.
In 2012, an extinct species was named after Rudyard Kipling in recognition of his enthusiasm for natural sciences. Identify the species and its name.
Answer : Crocodile; Goniopholis kiplingi
Learoyd, Mulvaney, and Ortheris are the characters from which Kipling’s story? In which book was this story published?
Answer : The Three Musketeers, Plain Tales from the Hills
This is the title of a semi-autobiographical short story by Rudyard Kipling, published in 1888. There is a rhyme by the same name. The story deals with the unkind treatment that Kipling received between the ages of 6 and 11 in a foster home in Southsea. What is the name of the story?
