Daily Quiz | Charles Dickens

February 7 was Charles Dicken's birth anniversary. How well do you know the literary celebrity? Compiled by Radhika Santhanam
1. Picture question: Which film is this still from?
1. Which one of his works was Dickens' favourite?
1. What is Dickens' connection with Kolkata?
1. A Tale of Two Cities, set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, was one of the two works of historical fiction by Dickens. What was the other, set against the backdrop of the Gordon Riots?
1. "It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known." In which famous film by Christopher Nolan were these lines from A Tale of Two Cities used? The film was also inspired by the book.
1. A great writer who went for a reading by Dickens left feeling most unimpressed. In his report about the event, he criticised Dickens' narration, voice and pronunciation. He wrote: "Every passage Mr D. read, with the exception of those I have noted, was rendered with a degree of ability far below what his reading reputation led us to expect." Who was this writer?
1. What was Dickens' pen name for his early pieces?
1. This place was given a fictional name in Dickens' last novel, which remained unfinished. This place was also used as a setting for parts of The Pickwick Papers and Great Expectations. Which place are we talking about?
1. When Dickens was 12 years old, he was sent to a factory. It was because of his experience there that he focused on child labour in many of his works. What factory was this?