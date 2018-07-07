Daak Vaak delivers postcards with forgotten pieces of literature in your inbox

In the mid-1940s, Ismat Chughtai faced a judicial trial for her controversial short story ‘Lihaf’. This is what she writes of her experience in the courtroom, “What a bunch of uninspiring nobodies — I was hugely disappointed. A couple of dacoits and murderers would have been a more exciting fare.” Reading this on a Sunday morning, when the Daak Vaak newsletter carrying this ‘postcard’ landed in my inbox, I was immediately pepped up — what better way to start a week than with some dissidence?

Passion project

Two young women, Onaiza and Prachi, have been collecting gems such as Chughtai’s from all over India, and in every possible regional language. They usually aim for forgotten, or relatively unknown, pieces of literature, artworks or ideas from the subcontinent, and make them into a digital ‘postcard’, complete with the characteristic ochre background and the stamp with crinkled borders on the top-right corner (they are currently in the process of trying out a new format).

Each postcard carries a quote from an author on the left and a short introduction to him/ her on the right. Sometimes, the quote is replaced by a photograph: for instance, one has a picture of Amrita Sher Gil reclining languorously in front of her painting, ‘Two girls’.

Daak Vaak recently completed one year. Onaiza and Prachi had started off with a newsletter (delivered over the weekends) and a website in May 2017.

In the course of the year and the next, they have organised poetry-recital sessions (‘Tamanna ki Wussat’ in Delhi and ‘Tamed Talents’ in Mumbai) and launched a series of podcasts featuring poetry readings, discussions and conversations around literary works from South Asia — examples include ‘Main Tenu Phir Milangi’ by Amrita Pritam, performed by Akhil Katyal, ‘Radhika Santwanam’by Muddupalani, brought to life by Ramya Madalli.

Their achievement appears even more amazing given that they hold regular jobs, but Onaiza and Prachi say that “Daak is a passion project” for them. “We are very committed to it despite our day jobs. We set aside time for research, reading and writing every day, and whenever possible, meet on the weekend to work together.”

They have simple criteria for selection: the work has to be relatively unknown/inaccessible and from the past. Otherwise, they can be about anything and everything. I have received Daaks on moral and ethical qualifications for government officials in Kautilya’s Arthashastra; on a devotional qawwali by Amir Khusro; on Sikh philosophy through art, and so on.

Just when I thought it was getting too instructive, I found one by a forgotten 19th-century sahib, S.W. Fallon, who had recorded words, riddles, proverbs, and songs in Indian dialects along with their English translations. This Bhojpuri gem is from his A Dictionary of Hindustani Proverbs — “Navā dekhle kānkhe bār” (On seeing a barber he finds hair even under his armpit).

Prachi, who was born and brought up in Bihar, tells me, “I read about Fallon in an article in Dawn and immediately looked up all of his published works. This is typically how our research leads us to new texts — we read a lot of articles, magazines and journals compulsively, which usually points us in new directions.” Onaiza and Prachi tell me that they have been getting requests from readers to send Daaks to their friends. Thanks to the Indian Postal Service, not many received the postcards the two had dispatched. So for their first anniversary celebrations, Daak Vaak designed boxes of 20 vintage-style postcards, which could be ordered online. The first batch is sold out, but they have promised to come up with more.