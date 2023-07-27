COVID-19 and the state: policy interventions during the pandemic

July 27, 2023 08:30 am | Updated July 26, 2023 09:20 pm IST

The Gig Workers Act passed by the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday was the culmination of a campaign which centred around the demand for social security for unorganised workers. A Welfare Board has been proposed, comprising all stakeholders, and also a welfare fund, guaranteeing social security to platform-based gig workers. For thousands in the unorganised sector with no job security and few other guarantees, this will bring some solace for the future. Due to this lack of social security, many were pushed to the brink during COVID-19 and its aftermath.

How will the rampage of COVID-19 be remembered? Over six million people have died globally due to the virus, but the actual toll could be much higher. SARS-CoV-2 was first noticed in the Wuhan province of China in November 2019. By March 2020, the World Health Organization had declared it a pandemic, and it swept across the world, leading to waves of death and destruction.

The virus hit India hard too. Officially, 5,00,000 deaths were recorded in the two waves that hit the country, in 2020 and 2021, but as economists, analysts, researchers and activists on the ground have pointed out, there has been underreporting of cases and deaths.

In his latest book, Burning Pyres, Mass Graves and a State That Failed its People (Speaking Tiger), Harsh Mander looks back at the first and second waves of the pandemic and argues that the suffering unleashed in the humanitarian crisis was not “caused” by the coronavirus alone. Instead, he says it was the inexorable consequence of public policy choices which treated the lives of millions of the working poor as dispensable.

Economist Jayati Ghosh raises a similar point. In The Making of a Catastrophe: The State in the Time of COVID-19 (Aleph), Ms. Ghosh says that beyond the direct health and mortality impacts, the economic and social devastation experienced in India was a catastrophe, adding that this cannot be attributed only to the disease. Much of the damage resulted from government action and inaction, she points out.

While agreeing that several countries suffered worse fates, Ms. Ghosh says the damage to living and working conditions in India resulted principally from the way the government first attempted to control the disease with a “brutal lockdown”, and then did not do enough to ensure basic protection for the poor. Since a majority of the workforce is in the informal sector, with no legal or social protection, a stringent policy had devastating consequences.

In the book, she mentions a survey of 3,176 households across five States (Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi) which found that school education was badly hit, with children affected in multiple ways. While 52% of the children reported having a TV at home, only 11% said they had watched educational broadcasts; even when there were phones at home, only 30% children had access to it, and in this too boys were preferred over girls. Another survey based on teachers and parents found out that online schooling was not providing any real learning opportunities, given the constraints. The disruption in education, more often than not, led to a rise in child labour.

Ambiguous directives

In The Great Shutdown, A Story of Two Indian Summers (HarperCollins), Jyoti Mukul analyses the government’s directives, some ambiguous, and also records the voices of those severely impacted. Filled with data and research, she writes that the low-intensity first wave was not used properly to prepare for a severe spike, which was seen during the second wave. The Union government intended to prevent the spread by imposing a lockdown in 2020, but the harsh lockdown made life difficult for the poor. “The Union government took belated note of the second wave,” writes Mukul, “leading to not only the loss of lives but also a situation where things went out of control.” People struggled to find medicines and oxygen as also to say goodbye to loved ones with “burning pyres and mass graves” the overwhelming images of the time.

Ms. Ghosh draws attention to the “weak fiscal response and inadequate public spending” that compounded matters and added to contractionary tendencies within the economy. Mr. Mander is scathing on one other count. He says India’s rich and middle classes were “conspicuously indifferent” to the reality outside their safe homes.

Lessons from a pandemic

“It is our highest public duty that we must not forget,” says Mr. Mander. There are inequalities of incomes, assets and opportunities, and the recovery will be a long and hard one, but Rajasthan’s law for gig workers provides a glimmer of hope. As the economist Joan Robinson said about India, “… for everything that can be said about India, the opposite is also true.”

The obvious question that looms rather uneasily over us, says Mr. Mander, is how should we craft our lives on the other side of the pandemic? He finds hope in the fact that even in times of acute despair, ordinary people, across differences of class, caste, gender, ethnicity, boundaries, came forward to help someone out.

He recounts several stories of “circles of kindness” — a homeless man dipping into his savings to feed others; policemen organising food kitchens for the hungry at police stations; people driving up to migrants offering them food and water and so on. It’s imperative, he says, to learn lessons of solidarity, equality and justice. “Can we indeed resolve to fight to build back better?”

