Continue to write, be honest to yourself: Geetanjali Shree, Booker 2022 winner

June 09, 2022 15:05 IST

The International Booker winner on better appreciation for Indian literature and why writing should never be for recognition

There is an indefinable charm to Geetanjali Shree’s written word. The natural flow of the narrative, the turn of phrases, the self-effacing humour — Tomb of Sand has it all. There is a constant sprinkling of wit when she speaks, too. Equally comfortable conversing in Hindi and English, the first Hindi writer to be awarded the International Booker Prize carries the honour with quiet modesty.

She considers the prize a “special moment” for literature from South Asia and believes that the world is now “more likely to appreciate literature in South Asian languages.” Happy to share credit for the win with her English translator, Daisy Rockwell, Geetanjali didn’t forget to mention her French translator, Annie Montaut, in her acceptance speech in London. But she refuses full credit for the Booker; she would like to explain it away as a result of a “combination of star alignments and other factors.”

What she does not say in as many words, however, is that she has had to wait for this honour for around 30 years, putting in countless hours and silent labour. Her first short story collection, Anugoonj, came out in 1991, and Ret Samadhi itself, which has been translated as Tomb of Sand, came four years ago in 2018.

But life did not change much with Ret Samadhi, and it has not changed a lot after the Booker for Tomb of Sand. As she says, self-deprecatingly, “There are enough people around who don’t care for the Booker!” Edited excerpts from an interview:

In your winner’s speech, you called your award a special moment not just for you as an individual but for South Asian literature.

It is a major moment for all Indian languages simply because our sensibilities, culture and traditions are so different and diverse. If you see Indian kritis [works of art] in different languages, each has a scent of its own. Now, the world is more likely to realise the crests and crevices of literature, the nuances from this part of the world. For centuries, we have had great writings from the subcontinent. So it is certainly not a case of we as a nation lacking in outstanding works by seasoned writers in Indian languages.

As far as my win goes, it is a combination of so many different factors — like the book coming out at a certain time, being translated in a certain manner and, fortunately, catching the jury’s eye. It does not mean there were not good works earlier. I just hope that it leads to greater understanding and recognition for Indian and South Asian literature.

It is often said translators retain the body, forget the soul. But one certainly cannot say that for ‘Tomb of Sand’…

Well, certainly not! Body without a soul is lifeless. It is to Daisy’s credit that she not only understood the nuances of the Hindi novel, but was also able to present it to a larger international audience keeping in mind the sensibilities of the readers of another language. She is well versed with Hindi, understands the niceties and subtleties of the language. She enjoyed the idiosyncrasies in the expressions. She understood the turn of a phrase. Equally important, she knew all along that her target readers may not necessarily be as aware of Indian ethos or languages.

Geetanjali Shree and Daisy Rockwell at the International Booker Prize 2022 ceremony in London, May 2022.England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

How involved were you in the translation?

Daisy and I interacted regularly on the phone, over email, etc. There was no question of leaving the book to the translator alone. There had to be constant interaction, a system of give-and-take. The dialogue benefited us and helped enrich the book.

We wanted to meet but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, she could not come down from the U.S. But we arrived at a common ground, and as you said, there was recognition of the soul, and not just a literal understanding of the text.

Didn’t you feel uncomfortable that Hindi is not Daisy’s first language, and that she may not be able to weave in the warp and weft of our languages?

Not at all. If you read Tomb of Sand, you will understand what I mean. As a translator, she is experienced, and vastly read, not just in Hindi but other languages too. She is conversant with the Indian ethos. She had a certain readership in mind, as I said. So there never was any question of a literal translation. She understood the context of expressions, and happily asked when she didn’t.

Tomb of Sand relates the story of an 80-year-old woman who travels to Pakistan to confront the trauma of Partition. Did its universal emotions make it easier for the translator?

Every work of literature, while being rooted in a specific culture, speaks a universal language. That is why we are able to appreciate literature from Russia, Norway or Japan. Human sentiments are the same. If you are able to strike the right chord, then language ceases to be a barrier. Daisy understood those sentiments and did not at any stage opt for exact translation. She brought in a parallel play. And, as I said, behind this book lies a rich history of literary traditions in Hindi and other South Asian languages. Tomb of Sand takes it to a wider readership.

Is your success more significant for Indian literature than, say, the honour bestowed upon Arundhati Roy, Kiran Desai and Aravind Adiga in the past?

I won’t say it is more important. It is a different kind of success. If the books of Arundhati Roy and Aravind Adiga were good, they gained success. And in their own way helped to focus on writings from India. If my work is good, it too has got recognition. But obviously it is different in the sense that my book is in Hindi and they write in English. There is a different sensibility when you write in a language you have grown up with. There is a whole social milieu, a value system, so many imponderables.

Often, writers in Indian languages complain of lack of recognition. Any message for them?

What can I say? I have no magic wand. There is no one magical way to appeal to all. All I can say is, continue to write. Be honest to yourself. If a few people read you, it is good. If many more read you, it is good. As for recognition, nobody knows whether it will come now or later, or if it will come at all. But that should not deter them from writing.

