Coming of age

Gulvadi Venkata Rao’s Seemantini portrays a modern, independent woman protagonist

Gulvadi Venkata Rao’s third novel, Seemantini, published in 1907 after Indira Bai (1899) and Bhagirathi (1900), comes as a surprise in terms of its subject matter. Whereas the plot, characters, and events in Indira Bai and Bhagirathi are set in colonial Indian towns, Seemantini is set in a kingdom named Nagararajya and narrates the story of Seemantini, the princess, which forms the main narrative.

Seemantini is the daughter of king Mayuraksha Bhoopathi and queen Chitrarekha. She has two younger brothers. Sumantha, the king’s favourite minister, is framed in a sedition plot by another minister, Jayadritha, and banished from the kingdom. Soon after, both princes disappear mysteriously. The queen falls ill and soon dies. The king now realises that Seemantini would have to succeed him and starts training her in skills a prince would learn. Along with Seemantini, Vichitravirya, the adopted son of Jayantha, a fearless general, is also imparted training in similar skills. The king starts treating Vichitravirya like his own son. Over time, Seemantini and Vichitravirya also start liking each other.

Jayadritha seeks to get his daughter, Bhanumathi, married to the widower king. The king is reluctant to get married again while Seemantini is still unmarried. As Seemantini does not want to get married for another six or seven years, the king consents to marry Bhanumathi. Jayadritha now plots to get his son Sahadeva married to Seemantini so that when she succeeds the king, his son can rule by proxy.

Gulvadi makes his first detour from the main plot at this point. A widow named Phaniveniyamma is a member of ‘santhadharma,’ a group of supposed-to-be celibate monks who go around preaching to preserve ancient regressive Hindu religious practices and gather women and young widows as followers. Phaniveniyamma persuades Sumantha’s wife Indumathi to take refuge in ‘santhadharma.’ This is an unmistakable reference to a similar ‘santhamandali’ in Gulvadi’s Indira Bai.

Bhanumathi is sure that if Seemantini succeeds the king, she would have to live under Seemantini’s shadow. When she suggests that Seemantini marry her brother Sahadeva, Seemantini brushes aside the idea saying marrying one’s uncle would not be proper. Bhanumathi also bribes the corrupt police inspector, Nanjundaiah, to gather evidence and confirm the deaths of the two missing princes.

The chief court pandit is asked by Bhanumathi to find scriptural evidence to overrule Seemantini’s objection to marrying Sahadeva. He later meets Seemantini to tell her of Bhanumathi’s intentions. She tells the pandit she would not marry Sahadeva because he is a lecherous drunkard. She also tells him that she wants to marry Vichitravirya, her childhood companion. The pandit suggests that she and Vichitravirya get married in the ‘gandharva vivaha’ custom without further delay.

The king is angry when he hears about the gandharva vivaha of Seemantini and Vichitravirya. Bhanumathi blames Seemantini’s learning and education for her behaviour. The king cannot invalidate the marriage because gandharva vivaha is legal. But he wants Vichitravirya to be hanged. Bhanumathi dissuades him and cleverly suggests that Vichitravirya be banished for 5 years. Vichitravirya leaves Nagararajya and makes his way to Keralarajya.

At this point, Gulvadi takes another detour and lets us in on an extended conversation between Seetabai and Jalajakshamma. This section is essentially the central point of the novel. Seetabai is Gulvadi’s stereotype of the unlettered and ignorant gossip-mongering woman who has strict views on religion, rituals, and women’s place in society. Jalajakshamma is an educated woman who keeps herself informed by reading newspapers and books.

Seetabai comes to Jalajakshamma to complain about the gandharva vivaha. She is appalled that child marriages are being banned and adult marriages, widow remarriages, and education and English learning for girls are encouraged. She rants about Brahmo Samaj and laments that many people are forsaking their caste by joining Brahmo Samaj. She is concerned that the Swami of their community is quiet about all these goings-on in the community.

Jalajakshamma counters her by saying that our guru knows that child marriages are not good for girls and children born out of child marriages are weak and die sooner. And interestingly, she provides an age-wise list of child widows in Bengal province and says that there are two and a half crore child widows in India. Jalajakshamma quotes from various ancient Sanskritic texts and cites verses by ancient sages that support widow remarriage. Our guru has decided not to interfere with women-centred reform activities because of these reasons and widow remarriage is a just solution for young widows, Jalajakshamma says. This statement comes 8 years after Indira Bai, and clearly, the community has moved on and the efforts put in by reform-minded elders of the community like Gulvadi Venkata Rao have succeeded to some extent.

This detour also gives Gulvadi an opportunity to play with words to create comedy. Seetabai mispronounces words – gandharva vivaha as gandharba vivaha, ‘matriculation exam’ as matruklesha parikshe, Brahmo Samaj as Brahma Samadhi, FA, BA, and MA as eppe, biyye, and emme and so on. Seetabai also mocks a whole range of modern items that girls use like cosmetics and eatables, which she calls ‘mlechcha sadhanagalu.’

The main plot resumes after these detours. Seemantini leaves the palace and goes to Keralarajya disguised as a man to seek out Vichitravirya and clear a misunderstanding fuelled by Bhanumathi. She walks all the way and has to pass through a forest, where she comes face to face with Sumantha, the banished minister. He is living in a cave with two young boys, who happen to be the two lost princes whom Sumantha had kidnapped in retaliation for his unjust banishment. They believe that he is their father. Sumantha fails to recognise her, but she understands the situation. She moves on without disturbing their lives or revealing her identity and reaches Keralarajya.

The king of Keralarajya, sensing that Nagararajya is weak and vulnerable now, what with the king in deep sorrow and Bhanumathi controlling the kingdom, wants to annex Nagararajya and is preparing for war. Seemantini manages to join the army of Keralarajya, becomes a trusted assistant to the general, and decides to stay with them. When war is declared, Vichitravirya, who was with the Keralarajya army, defects and joins the army of Nagararajya. Sumantha and the two princes also join the Nagararajya army. Keralarajya is defeated in a violent war.

Seemantini is still in disguise and now becomes a prisoner-of-war. The king is overjoyed on seeing his sons. Seemantini sheds her disguise and is crowned heir apparent to the throne. Sumantha and Vichitravirya are reinstated in their original posts and Seemantini pardons Bhanumathi for her all her misdeeds.

Seemantini is an unusual kind of narrative coming from Gulvadi after Indira Bai. Seemantini is no doubt an ideal modern educated girl and Gulvadi gives her agency to decide when and who she wants to get married to. She is intelligent and smart and sees through Bhanumathi’s machinations; she is fearless in the jungle as she battles dacoits; she is trustworthy. Nagararajya itself is in some kind of a mixed space, there are references to elements of colonial modernity – print media, modern transport and communication systems, schools, hospitals, police force – but the palace and its inhabitants are largely kept out of this space, except for using the police. Nagararajya operates as an independent kingdom and does not appear to be under the administrative control of the colonial British government, as the war between Nagararajya and Keralarajya illustrates.

It is in the detours that we see Gulvadi directly addressing social-reform related concerns. He continues to be satirical of regressive customs, thick-headed adherents, and even religion, but his satire is now confined to brief spaces outside the main narrative. The language is rich with proverbs and idioms; in fact, each of the 27 chapters is headed by a proverb. We do not hear about caste ostracisation anymore and the caste guru is now shown as tacitly supporting social-reform. It is also clear that there is a forward movement from the times of Indira Bai and Seemantini is shown as an independent woman capable of taking her own decisions.

(The line sketch of Gulvadi Venkata Rao, drawn by Jayadeva, is taken from the cover of the book Gulvadi Venkatarao: Baduku-Baraha (1989), edited by Santhosh Kumar Gulvadi)

*****

S. Jayasrinivasa Rao is a literary historian and translator living in Hyderabad. He is a teacher at Aurora’s Technological & Research Institute, Hyderabad.

esjeisiri.row@gmail.com