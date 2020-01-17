Christopher Tolkien, son of Lord of the Rings author, dead

Christopher Tolkien, the son of J.R.R. Tolkien who was responsible for publishing many of his father’s works, has died aged 95, the Tolkien Society said.

The academic, a former lecturer in Old and Middle English as well as Old Icelandic at the University of Oxford, is credited with drawing the 1954 map of Middle-earth for his father’s novel The Lord of the Rings.

After his father’s death in 1973, he became the literary executor of the Tolkien Estate. He spent years compiling and editing his father’s material before publishing many of his works, including The Silmarillion in 1977 and The Fall of Gondolin in 2018. “We have lost a titan and he will be sorely missed,” Tolkien Society chairman Shaun Gunner said in a statement Thursday. “Christopher’s commitment to his father’s works has seen dozens of publications released, and his own work as an academic in Oxford demonstrates his ability and skill as a scholar,” Mr. Gunner added.

Christopher was critical of the “commercialisation” of his father’s work in a 2012 interview with French newspaper Le Monde. “Tolkien has become a monster, devoured by his own popularity and absorbed by the absurdity of our time,” he was reported as saying.

“The chasm between the beauty and seriousness of the work and what it has become has overwhelmed me. The commercialisation has reduced the aesthetic and philosophical impact of the creation to nothing.